Vaccination rates in Somerset County continue to lag as the number of cases of COVID-19 surges across the state.

Somerset County continues to follow other parts of the state by the number of vaccinated residents as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to surge across the state.

Some schools in the county have already reported dozens of students returning to quarantine as the school district struggles for the best option to keep the building open while preventing the spread of the virus. doing.

Thursday state officials reported 620 new COVID-19 cases There is also a record number of patients in need of critical care at a hospital in Maine. At least 34 of these newly reported cases were associated with residents of Somerset County, according to the Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State officials on Wednesday We announced that the average number of new daily cases for the seven days in Maine is 317.1 per 100,000. According to CDC data in Maine, Somerset County has 160 new cases in seven days, with a population of just over 50,500.

Somerset is the state’s least vaccinated county, with just under 58% of the eligible population fully vaccinated. Throughout the state, 63% of Maine’s population is vaccinated.

At the Northern Lights Sebastic Cook Valley Hospital in Pittsfield, authorities say the hospital’s emergency department is seeing an increase in COVID-19 patients and “a significant increase in outpatient test positive rates.”

Tracy Bonnie Corson, vice president of nursing and patient services at the hospital, said no patients were being treated with an ICU or ventilator at the facility on Thursday.

“Usually we only use ventilators for short-term patients, and we work with the Eastern Maine Medical Center to put patients in the best place to meet their individual care needs. We will contain it, “said Bonney-Corson.

Patients in the hospital were “mainly unvaccinated,” she said.

At a nearby Skowhegan, officials at Redington Fairview General Hospital said about 70 people have been infected with COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Sherry Rogers, Chief Nursing Officer at the hospital, said: “At this time, no inpatients are hospitalized with COVID-19.”

Skowhegan hospitals are capable of admitting 5-7 patients with COVID-19 to a dedicated isolation room. If a patient becomes seriously ill, Rogers says, he will be transferred to another hospital that “provides specialized interdisciplinary care.”

Hospitals haven’t seen an increase in hospitalizations, but emergency departments are seeing an increase in patients with symptoms like COVID, Rogers said.

Return to school

In some school districts, we have already seen positive cases where students are sent to quarantine.

School-controlled district 49 in Maine, which serves Albion, Benton, Clinton, and Fairfield, has reported several positive cases of COVID-19 since its opening last week and has been identified as a close contact. , About 60 people were sent to quarantine. MSAD 49 required masking and chose to participate in a state pooled test program.

This week, Director Roberta Hasom issued a letter warning his parents about the incidents confirmed at Benton Elementary School, Lawrence Middle School and Lawrence High School. The district has reported 6 cases so far.

At Regional School Unit 74, which serves Anson, Embden, New Portland and Solon, director Mike Tracy added an additional case of COVID-19 after four members of the school community tested positive on the weekend on Tuesday. I reported.Last week Tracy reported 7 Cases Related to Carabeck High School..

RSU 74 has decided to move forward with an optional mask policy for students and staff. A special board of education will meet on Wednesday to discuss the district’s COVID-19 response plan.

Vaccine Initiatives

Pittsfield and Skowhegan Hospitals have been working in recent months to shoot the arms of residents of Somerset County. Last weekend, 19 people were vaccinated at the Scouthegan Craft Brew Festival clinic.A few weeks ago, Redington Fairview staff vaccinated 20 people who participated in the 10-day Scout Heagan State Fair.

Lisa Caswell, pharmacy director at Redington Fairview, said: “We were happy and surprised.”

Of the 19 people, she said, about 75% were residents of Somerset County. Most chose the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and three chose Moderna.

The walk-in clinic is offered every Thursday from 3:30 pm to 5 pm at the Redington Fairview. If you are 18 years of age or older, you can choose between the two-dose Moderna vaccine or the J & J vaccine.

Northern Light Sebastic Cook Valley Hospital walks in at three locations throughout the week, including Wednesday at Northern Light Primary Care in Newport, Thursday at Northern Light Primary Care in Pittsfield, and Friday at Northern Light Sebastic Cook Valley Hospital in Pittsfield. We offer a clinic. Each clinic offers J & J vaccines from 8am to 2pm.

The hospital also made other efforts, including various pop-up clinics, during the pandemic. Most recently, it is located at the Warschau Middle School in Pittsfield.

The clinic is scheduled for September 17th from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm at the Skowhegan Heightford Dealer, organized through Redington Fairview General Hospital.

On September 25, a drive-through clinic for influenza and COVID-19 vaccination will be held at the Millennium in Palmyra from 9am to 11am through the Northern Light Sebastic Cook Valley Hospital.

Morning Sentinel reporter Caitlin Budion contributed to this report.

