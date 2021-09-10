Health
Governor Lamont provides up-to-date information on Connecticut’s coronavirus response efforts
Press release
September 9, 2021
Latest data as of Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 3:00 pm
(Hartford, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont will continue to act in response to the global spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at 3:00 pm on Thursday, September 9, 2021. At the time of, we provided the following updates.
Update data on testing in Connecticut
The following is a summary of newly reported daily data on cases, deaths, and tests in Connecticut. Please note that these newly reported updates include data that occurred in the last few days to a week. All data in this report is tentative and will be updated with data from earlier dates when a new report is received and data errors are corrected.
Overall summary
total
Changes from yesterday
COVID-19 cases (confirmed and possible)
378,308
+626
Reported COVID-19 test (molecule and antigen)
10,656,714
+21,386
Daily test positive
—
2.93%
Patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19
354
(262 – 74% – not fully vaccinated)
-Ten
Overall summary
total
Changes from last thursday
COVID-19 related death *
8,416
+22
* COVID-19 mortality data is updated weekly every Thursday.
Breakdown of current COVID-19 hospitalizations by county:
county
Current COVID-19 hospitalization
Fairfield County
83
Hartford County
108
Litchfield County
8
Middle sex county
16
New Haven County
99
New London County
31
Tolland County
1
Windham County
8
total
354
For a set of interactive graphs and maps that provide additional data, including age, gender, race / ethnicity-related indicators, and data categorized by all Connecticut towns and cities, visit the following website: Please take a look. ct.gov/coronavirus Click the link labeled “Data Tracker”.
Update data on breakthrough cases in Connecticut
The Connecticut Public Health Service reports that as of September 9, 2021, a total of 9,875 COVID-19 cases were identified among fully vaccinated people in Connecticut. Cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated individuals are rare. Of the more than 2.2 million people in Connecticut who have completed the vaccine series, 0.43% are infected with the virus.
For detailed data on Connecticut breakthroughs, see See pages 6-9 of this week’s Extended COVID-19 Data Report..
Updated data on vaccination in Connecticut
The following data represent the total number of COVID-19 vaccines given in Connecticut reported to the state as of today.
dose
Total management
Initial dose
2,481,023
Completely vaccinated
2,281,937
As of today, Connecticut residents who received at least one dose per age group include:
- 95% or more over 65 years old
- 89% of 55-64 years old
- 80% of 45-54 years old
- 79% of 35-44 years old
- 71% of 25-34 years old
- 67% of 18-24 year olds
- 76% of 16-17 year olds
- 66% of 12-15 year olds
Source: Coverage data is based on what was reported to CTWiZ, except for estimated coverage over the age of 65 taken from the CDC COVID data tracker.
Currently, all Connecticut residents over the age of 12 are eligible for the vaccine. To find a vaccination clinic, please visit: ct.gov/covidvaccine..
Update data on Connecticut variants
The following data includes the cumulative number of SARS-CoV-2 variants identified among Connecticut residents as of today.
Variant of concern
- B.1.1.7 and Q subsystem (alpha): 3,394 cases
- B.1.351 / B.1.351.2 / B.1.351.3 (Beta): 38 cases
- B.1.617.2 and all AY sub-strains (delta): 2,702 cases
- P.1 and P.1 subsystem (gamma): 210 cases
Variant of interest
- B.1.525 (Eta): 21 cases
- B.1.526 (Iota): 1,553 cases
- B.1.617.1 (Kappa): 3 cases
- B.1.617.3: 0
For more information on variants See page 10 of this week’s Extended COVID-19 Data Report..
Weekly Update of Public Health Service COVID-19 Alert Map: 84 of 169 municipalities with red zone alert levels
Connecticut Public Health Service announced today weekly COVID-19 Alert MapThis shows that 84 of Connecticut’s 169 municipalities are currently at the highest red zone alert level of the state’s four alert levels.
The color-coded zones are:
- Red: Shows the case rate of more than 15 people per 100,000 people in the past 2 weeks
- Orange: Shows the case rate of 10 to 14 cases per 100,000 population
- yellow: Shows a case rate of 5 to 9 per 100,000 population
- gray: Shows the case rate of less than 5 per 100,000 population
The weekly alert map includes Charts that provide guidance on recommended actions Based on the alert level of the individual resident. Institutions such as schools, places of worship, and community organizations. Local government leaders and local health directors.
NS COVID-19 Alert Map Is updated every Thursday afternoon and is on the data tracker page of the state’s coronavirus website. ct.gov/coronavirus..
Providing information to Connecticut residents
Residents are encouraged to visit for the latest information from Connecticut regarding COVID-19. ct.gov/coronavirus..Residents can also subscribe to text message alerts from the state by sending text to the keywords COVIDCT NS 888-777..
If you have a general question that is not answered on the website, you can call 2-1-1 for help. The hotline is available 24 hours a day and has multilingual support. If you need an out-of-state or toll-free number, you can dial 1-800-203-1234 to connect to Connecticut 2-1-1. It is intended for use by individuals who have not experienced symptoms but may have general questions related to COVID-19. If you are experiencing symptoms, it is highly recommended that you contact your healthcare provider.
- twitter: @GovNedLamont
- Facebook: Governor’s Office of Ned Lamont
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
