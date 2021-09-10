Covid-19: Middlemore cases can cause delays to warn of level shifts – experts

Positive for Auckland Citizens COVID-19 According to experts, unknown exposure to the virus could mean the difference between a region remaining in a Level 4 blockade or moving to Level 3 next week.

On Thursday night, officials said they tested positive after the patient showed. They were not exposed to Covid-19, I had no symptoms and was not in the place of interest.

It is still unclear whether the case is related to an outbreak, and authorities have not answered questions about it.

Abigail Dougherty / Stuff With the outbreak of the Delta community, the number of cases is still declining, but the concern for cases without known exposures is that they may not yet have processed the edges of the cluster.

Coming one after another Middlemore patients tested positive on weekends.. They also claimed that there was no known exposure to the virus.

“This is the case we want to do less,” said professor Michael Baker, an epidemiologist at the University of Otago (Wellington). Auckland Alert Level Settings Review on Monday.

Although the person is “almost certainly” associated with the outbreak, the fact that these cases were still occurring in people who were not quarantined or quarantined could “effectively initiate new clusters.” “.

Baker believed that it would take a number of days without unlinked cases for Auckland to get out of alert level 4.

Rosa Woods / Staff Michael Baker, a professor of public health at the University of Otago, said these cases were likely to be associated with outbreaks, but “mysteries” or unrelated cases could be spell-related issues in the region. Said.

The reduction in the number of cases showed that a “strict” level 4 blockade was very effective in completely eliminating the virus, but he said he was still having problems at the “limits”. Stated.

“It’s punched out, but it will have this very long tail, [which is] There is a problem for Auckland.

“Whenever unexplained cases occur, relieving pressure can cause them to flare, which really supports us,” he said.

“We need to make sure that these actually go to zero. As long as there are people out there who can infect others, that’s a problem.”

Sean Henn, a Covid-19 modeler and professor at the University of Auckland, said the Cabinet’s decision on Auckland’s fate depended on summarizing where such an incident came from.

Authorities expected a strange incident to occur if the relevance was unclear, Hendy said.

It was good that they were found, but the concern was that they could only see the “tip of the iceberg” of the new branches of the outbreak, he said.

In many cases, these cases can take a long time to find the link.

However, the concern about the incident, where the exposure was unknown or not in a place of interest, was whether the authorities “missed the edge of the cluster.”

Abigail Dougherty / Stuff Prior to the review of Auckland’s alert level setting, Professor Shaun Hendy said the case showed that there was a “loose end” that needed to be cleaned up.

“Now we are working on those little things [case] Numbers, these little details are important for decision making.

“This case only shows that there are many loose ends that need to be tied up,” Hendy said.

Hendy said the ideal situation would be for a direct link to be established quickly.

If the public health team had still cleared up such a loose end early next week, Hendy suspected that warning level 4 could be extended by a few days.

If you shift the case number at risk too early, you may need to recover again and return to alert level 4 – What happened in Auckland in February, etc., He said.

Despite new cases occurring with unclear or unknown exposures, the number of cases is still steadily declining, and modeling has put New Zealand on track and eliminated the outbreak in the next few weeks. He said.