Federal vaccination requirements affect about one in three workers in Maine





The new federal government's push to vaccinate more Americans against COVID-19 is tens of thousands of mainners, even though the state already has one of the highest vaccination rates in the country. May reach. President Biden announced Thursday A new federal regulation that requires employees of companies with more than 100 workers to be vaccinated or tested weekly to determine if they are infected with the virus. He also stated that all federal officials need to be vaccinated with COVID-19. This is part of six new efforts to stop the spread of the disease as new variants emerge. Many Maine employers have already recommended workers to be vaccinated, with about two-thirds of Maine receiving at least one vaccination, but new rules resist or delay vaccination. It could be the last push to guide the person who did it. According to state data, about 170,000 Maine workers (about one-third of the state's workforce) work for companies with more than 100 employees and are subject to regulations. .. Curtis Picard, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Maine Retail Association, said: "We all want to end this pandemic. We work with retailers, big and small, to help meet these new requirements," he said. Picard said vaccination rules would be talked about, but was also encouraged by the decision to expand the COVID Economic Injury and Disaster Loan Program, which provides long-term, low-cost loans to companies affected by the pandemic. rice field. Biden said Thursday that the loan limit would be raised from $ 500,000 to $ 2 million. This money can be used to hire and maintain workers, purchase inventory and equipment, and repay high-interest debt. The program is primarily aimed at small businesses that have been frustrated during a pandemic, and federal officials said the program aims to ensure that it reaches restaurants, hotels, and gyms. Hannaford, the state's largest supermarket chain, has promised to fully cooperate with the new vaccination regulations, spokeswoman Erica Dodge said. "We encouraged employees to get vaccinated," she said. "The (vaccination) situation is changing rapidly, and from day one we have followed the health guidance of all local, state and federal rules and laws." According to nonprofit spokeswoman Christie Jensen, Bar Harbor's biomedical research facility, the Jackson Laboratory, has already required unvaccinated workers to undergo regular workplace COVID testing. There is. This is another feature of the Biden program for those who refuse vaccination. She recognizes that the Jackson Laboratory has created a mandatory registry of employee vaccination status and that unvaccinated workers are the most vulnerable in the facility, but with those who have been vaccinated. Both unvaccinated people are in Main State and across the country. Employees are given leave to get vaccinated, according to Jensen, another feature of Biden's plan was announced Thursday. "Work functions, feasibility of execution, and respect for personal boundaries must also be considered, so any institutional behavior must always be balanced among all factors," she said in a statement. I did. "We continue to strongly encourage all employees to be vaccinated," she said. "We carefully monitor the reality of the field to protect our employees and our community." I will adjust it. " "

