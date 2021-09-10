All COVID-19 patients under the age of 50 in the BC ICU are not vaccinated, says the Minister of Health





Vancouver- The vast majority of people fighting COVID-19 in British Columbia’s intensive care unit have not been fully vaccinated against the disease. This is especially true for young people who develop serious illnesses. Health Minister Adrian Dix shared demographics of British Columbia’s ICU population at a press conference Thursday and repeated his lasting appeal for vaccination of residents. As of Thursday, Dix said there were 130 intensive care units in the state, one more than the number officially announced by the Ministry of Health on Wednesday, but Thursday’s numbers have not yet been finalized. I warned. Of those 130, 111 were unvaccinated, 10 were partially vaccinated, and 9 were fully vaccinated, Dix said. In addition, Dix said that people under the age of 50 currently in BCICU are not fully vaccinated. According to the number of health ministers, that group (people under the age of 50 receiving intensive care with COVID-19) accounts for 32 of 130 ICU cases. This is about a quarter of coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit. As has been the case for a long time, the elderly make up the majority of people hospitalized with COVID-19. Nevertheless, unvaccinated people make up the majority of ICU cases in BC residents over the age of 50. According to Dix, another 32 unvaccinated people in their 50s are currently at BCICU, as are 25 unvaccinated people in their 60s. “This can affect everyone,” he said. “I think this is a variant of Delta in this context, but it’s silly not to be vaccinated. Of course, it stresses everyone in our healthcare system. increase.” Dix described the outcome of COVID-19 patients admitted to the British Columbia intensive care unit as “the best in the world,” but added that most ICU cases could be avoided if all were fully vaccinated. rice field. “We do an extraordinary job of helping people when they are very suffering from COVID-19, and in our hospitals and ICUs,” Dix said. “But I want to make it very straightforward. Everyone wants to do something else.”

