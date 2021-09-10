Oregon reports an additional 21 COVID-19-related deaths and 2,437 new cases. St. Charles Bend Record at the Hospital 92

Over 80% of the latest cases were unvaccinated

Portland, Oregon (KTVZ)-21 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, increasing state deaths to 3,394, Oregon Health Department records St. Charles Bend on Thursday He reported reporting 92 COVID-19 patients.

OHA also reported 2,437 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 at 12:01 am on Thursday, bringing the state total to 294,392.

On Thursday afternoon, Dr. Bukoshi Duvet, Senior Health Adviser to the Oregon Department of Health, was able to answer media questions about COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon.

Weekly groundbreaking case report

In the latest OHA update on breakthrough cases of COVID-19, published Thursday, 80.7% of the 13,798 COVID-19 cases reported between August 29 and September 4 were unvaccinated. It turned out to have occurred in the inoculated people. There are 2,657 groundbreaking cases, accounting for 19.3% of this week’s cases.

Cases of COVID-19 are much more common in unvaccinated people. The report shows that the proportion of COVID-19 in unvaccinated people is now about five times higher than in vaccinated people.

To date, 4.9% of breakthrough vaccine cases have been hospitalized and 0.9% have died. The median age of those who died was 80 years. To date, there have been 16,417 breakthrough cases of the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon. The median age of all cases was 48 years. Breakthrough cases have been reported in all 36 counties.

The median age of breakthrough cases during this period was 48 years. Seventy-four groundbreaking cases were associated with long-term care resident, elderly living communities, or other collective long-term care facilities. There were 55 groundbreaking cases for people aged 12 to 17 years.

The number of breakthrough cases of the vaccine identified in Oregon remains very low when compared to more than 2.42 million individuals in Oregon who have completed the COVID-19 vaccination series, OHA said. increase.

COVID-19 Weekly cases decreased, hospitalizations and deaths increased

Oregon Health Department COVID-19 Weekly ReportReleased Thursday, showed a slight decrease in weekly cases, but an increase in virus-related hospitalizations and mortality.

OHA reported 15,753 new daily cases of COVID-19 during the week from Monday, August 30th to Sunday, September 5th.

COVID-19-related hospitalizations, though not so suddenly, rose again from 1,000 to 1,036. It showed another pandemic height. This is the 9th consecutive increase per week.

176 COVID-19-related deaths were reported, up from 119 reported last week. This shows an increase in deaths for the sixth straight week.

OHA reported 146,344 COVID-19 tests during the week from August 29th to September 4th. The percentage of positive tests increased to 11.1%.

Thursday COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Weekly Outbreak Report Showed 182 active COVID-19 outbreaks in the elderly living community and collective living environment, with 3 or more confirmed cases and 1 or more COVID-19-related deaths. increase.

Introduction of the third administration

As of Thursday, the third dose data “Oregon COVID-19 Vaccine Daily Update” Dashboard.. The total number of third doses added to the state’s immune registries on September 8 was 24,308. Of that total, 710 third doses were given on September 8.

It is important to note that “third dose” (also known as “third shot” or “third dose”) and “booster dose” (also known as “booster shot” or “booster”) are not the same. ..

NS The third The dose is especially for individuals with moderate to severe immunodeficiency who may not have established a proper protective immune response in the first series of vaccinations. Currently, the only third vaccination allowed is the Moderna and Pfizer Comirnaty vaccines. People with immunodeficiency are advised to receive a third dose of the same mRNA vaccine at least 28 days after the second dose in the series (18+ for Moderna, 12+ for Pfizer Comirnaty).

At this time, the CDC does not have sufficient data to suggest that additional doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine result in an enhanced immune response in immunocompromised individuals. Another dose of Johnson & Johnson or mRNA vaccine is not recommended for immunocompromised people who have already received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. These recommendations will be reviewed when the data becomes available.

NS amplifier The dose is for people who may have weakened immunity after completing the first series of vaccinations. Currently, there is no COVID-19 vaccine approved as a booster. The FDA and CDC will investigate data on the safety and efficacy of booster doses to issue guidance informing them of recommendations in Oregon.

According to the CDCIndividuals are considered to be fully vaccinated 2 weeks after completing the primary vaccine series (ie, the double dose mRNA Moderna or Pfizer Comirnaty vaccine series or the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine), regardless of immunocompromised status. increase.

COVID-19 hospitalization

The number of patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon is 1,150, 12 more than Wednesday. There are 288 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, 9 fewer than Wednesday.

There are 56 adult ICU beds out of a total of 641 (9% availability) and 307 out of 4,354 non-adult ICU beds (7% availability).

St. Charles Bend reported a record 92 COVID-19 cases as of early Thursday, 11 in the ICU and 9 in the ventilator.

According to the hospital, all ICU patients were not completely vaccinated, while 79 of the 92 patients were not completely vaccinated. Of the 92 patients, 66 were over 60 years old.

The total number of patients in bed can fluctuate during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospital stays or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Do not visit the emergency department for COVID-19 testing unless you need emergency treatment for your symptoms...

If you have a medical condition that does not require emergency care, contact your healthcare provider. The emergency medical center will also help you get the medical care you need and save the emergency department from the additional burden.

Vaccination in Oregon

OHA reported Thursday that 11,733 COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state’s immune registries on Wednesday. Of this total, 4,890 were given on Wednesday: 2,511 was the first dose and 1,624 was the second. The remaining 6,843, which was administered the day before, was registered in the vaccine registry on Wednesday.

Currently, the 7-day moving average is 8,654 times per day.

Oregon is currently receiving 2,857,236 first and second doses of Pfizer Community, 1,864,787 first and second doses of Moderna, and 203,992 single doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. increase.

As of Thursday, 2,658,741 people have been vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine at least once, and 2,423,777 have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are tentative and subject to change.

Note 1: OHA completed monthly data updates and withdrew the dose administered from December. Completed backlog data cleaning until the end of August and to remove duplicate vaccination records from the reporting database. This explains that the number of people who received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and who completed the COVID-19 vaccine series decreased from yesterday.

Note # 2: Due to Labor Day holidays, COVID-19 modeling and pediatric reports will be published on Friday.

Cases and death from COVID-19

Newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported Thursday were Baker (22), Benton (27), Craccamus (204), Kratosop (37), Colombia (27), Couse (45), Crook (39). ) Is in the county. ), Curry (13), Deschutz (152), Douglas (168), Grant (20), Harney (6), Hood River (8), Jackson (190), Jefferson (21), Josephine (90), Klamath ( 25), Lake (7), Lane (189), Lincoln (18), Lynn (134), Malfur (75), Marion (203), Morrow (2), Multnomah (203), Pork (98), Tillamook ( 15), Umatilla (119), Union (22), Wallowa (3), Wasco (23), Washington (180), Yamhill (52).

Note: More information on cases and deaths will be provided in an updated news release.

Details of COVID-19 vaccination

For more information on the status of the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon, see the OHA web page, Distribution and other information breakdown.