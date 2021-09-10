Increased COVID-19 hospitalizations not expected to overwhelm Quebec hospitals in the short term: Report-Montreal





COVID-19-related hospitalizations are expected to increase across Quebec, according to government medical research institutes, but should not exceed dedicated capacity in the next few weeks. Approximately 80% of new COVID-19-related hospitalizations occur in and around Montreal, Institut National d’excellence ensantéet services sociaux said in a report. However, he added that the increase in COVID-19 patients should not exceed capacity in the short term. Laval, a large northern suburb of Montreal, is currently the most affected region of Quebec, with 171.3 activity per 100,000 and Montreal 99.2 activity per 100,000. There are 67.9 active cases per 100,000 people in the state. Meanwhile, another report from the Institute showed that the number of new daily COVID-19 cases in Quebec care facilities decreased by 90% after the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine was given to residents. The story continues under the ad read more: COVID-19: Retired health managers are not ready for what they see at Residence Heron, coroners heard The average number of new daily cases at the long-term care center is from 58 in December 2020, and from February 19, two weeks after most workers and residents received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. By March 6th, the number had decreased to five. Vaccination programs have also helped reduce the number of deaths in long-term care centers. In December 2020, the state’s long-term care network reported an average of 16 COVID-19 deaths per day, but the number dropped to an average of 1 between February 19 and March 6. The book states. “Ultimately, there was a significant increase in case reduction, hospitalization and mortality before the second dose of the vaccine,” the report said. The report found a similar reduction in new cases and deaths in private elderly housing.















2:13

There are many concerns about COVID-19 “unvaccinated pandemic”





There are many concerns about COVID-19 “unvaccinated pandemic”

In the early stages of the Quebec COVID-19 vaccination campaign, long-term care center residents and seniors’ homes account for 8% of COVID-19 infections in the state and 78% of deaths associated with the disease. Was targeted. The story continues under the ad Earlier Thursday, Quebec reported a new case of 703 COVID-19 and one additional death associated with the disease. According to the Ministry of Health, the number of hospitalizations increased by 20 to 198, and 70 in the intensive care unit decreased by one from the previous day. read more: Quebec’s hospitalization surged to more than 700 new COVID-19 cases Approximately 88% of residents over the age of 12 have been vaccinated at least once, and 82.5% are considered to be properly vaccinated. According to the Ministry of Health, 31 people were hospitalized and 11 COVID-19 patients were discharged on Wednesday. Twenty-one of the new patients were either unvaccinated with COVID-19 or received their first dose within 14 days. View link »

<br />

© 2021 The Canadian Press

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8178809/rising-covid-19-hospitalizations-quebec-hospitals-report/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos