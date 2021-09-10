Studies Find That Antibody Treatment Reduces Hospitalization | News, Sports, Work





According to a UPMC study, the use of monoclonal antibodies in people who tested positive for COVID-19 could keep people away from the hospital. “This one-time treatment significantly reduces the risk of hospitalization and death if given within about a week of COVID-19 infection.” Dr. Derek Angus, Chief Innovation Officer at UPMC, said in a briefing this week. Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made versions of virus blocking antibodies that help fight infections. UPMC offers treatment in the form of clinical trials. The results of the study were presented at UPMC and medRxiv at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. This is a preprint journal of research awaiting peer review and was published this week. It is currently being investigated whether treatment is effective against highly contagious delta mutants. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, 5,700 patients have been treated with monoclonal antibodies through UPMC, Angus said. Over 2,300 of those treatments came last month. “They are mostly patients who are locked out of our hospital.” He said. The federal government has been distributing monoclonal antibody drugs to several states since last winter, according to an Associated Press article in August, due to lack of doctor awareness, low public interest, and installation logistics. Areas for giving them to patients via IV infusion, which stated that the treatment was not fully utilized. Also, according to AP, continued delays in COVID testing mean that many people were unable to obtain results for more than 7 days, and clinics could manage future vaccines or winter surges in cases. I was in focus. Since then, many cities have set up alternative locations for administering drugs and providing vaccines. Treatment is free for most patients. This is primarily due to the federal government’s active involvement in securing and distributing treatment. Treatment with UPMC is positive for COVID-19 testing and is available to people over the age of 65 with symptoms within 10 days. Other eligibility requirements include those who are pregnant or have certain health conditions. Angus still recommends that the general public be vaccinated, wear face masks, stay indoors, and isolate in case of illness. He also recommended that those who test positive for the virus ask their doctor if they are eligible for treatment with monoclonal antibodies. Today’s latest news in your inbox, etc.

