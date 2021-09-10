Health Unit reports potential high-risk exposure at two Sudbury restaurants





Article content Public Health Sudbury and the district on Thursday warned people about two potential high-risk exposures to COVID-19 in the city.

Article content Both are in local restaurants – Wacky Wings Sudbury, 187 Shaughnessy St. ; And cola breakfast and lunch, 470 Barry downloads. Potential high-risk exposure at Wacky Wings occurred on September 5th and 6th from 4pm to 11pm. Exposure at Cora Breakfast and Lunch also occurred from 8 am to noon on September 5th and 6th. In either case, delivery drivers and patrons waiting in the lobby of these facilities are advised to follow public health guidance. As a result, individuals attending any of the listed dates and times will need to: – If you have not been completely vaccinated with COVID-19, immediately self-quarantine. – If you are fully vaccinated (ie, vaccinated twice with COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days before the exposure date listed by the health unit) and are not immunocompromised, you do not need to self-quarantine. – 705-522-9200 (toll free 1-866-522-9200), please contact Public Health Sudbury and Districts for additional information by extension. 718, or your local public health unit. – Schedule the COVID-19 test as soon as possible and the second test 7 days after the date of exposure. This applies to all people, regardless of vaccination status (that is, those who are not vaccinated, partially vaccinated, or completely unvaccinated. To do). – Self-monitor the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 for 10 days from potential exposure. – Regardless of vaccination status, self-isolate and seek testing as soon as symptoms appear.

Article content Reservations for COVID-19 testing can be arranged through the Health Sciences North Assessment Center. The recommended option is to request a reservation online (Health Sciences North, secure.hsnsudbury.ca / COVID19AppointmentRequest) or call 705-671-7373 during normal business hours. The Health Unit is calling on everyone to follow public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including more contagious variants of concern. “The safest option is to limit close contact with your family, stay at home and not go to work or school when you are sick, work from home if possible, or travel non-essentially. Avoid and remember to practice physical distance, wear a mask. Wash your hands. “For every outing, keep screening yourself for symptoms and practice safe behavior for COVID.” For more information or if you have any questions, please visit phsd.ca / COVID-19 or call Public Health (705-522-9200 (toll free 1-866-522-9200)). [email protected] Twitter: @SudburyStar

