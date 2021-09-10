Weekly virus cases increase slightly in Minnesota schools-Albert Lee Tribune





Minneapolis — Schools in Minnesota have an increasing number of cases of coronavirus each week as students return to classrooms throughout the state. Last week, more than 100 facilities from pre-kindergarten to grade 12 reported infection, according to a weekly COVID-19 report released by the Minnesota Department of Health on Thursday. This number has increased since the previous week, but remains only a small percentage of the number of infections reported at schools when virus cases surged across the state at the end of last year. Health commissioner Jan Malcolm said in a briefing Thursday that authorities remained concerned about the increasing number of cases in schools and day care facilities and the broader impact of students returning to school on infections in the community. Malcolm emphasized that among other mitigation methods, all people over the age of 12 should be vaccinated and all students, teachers, staff and visitors should be masked regardless of the status of vaccination. .. “The decisions we make as individuals not only affect us individually, but also have a spillover effect that penetrates deeply into the community,” she said. “We all know how important face-to-face learning is to our students. We need to take appropriate action to make that face-to-face learning possible and safe.” Board of Education Heather Mueller said her institution is partnering with the health sector to carry out mitigation efforts, including access to school tests. Case growth has slowed in recent weeks, but Malcolm said the average for the last seven days was about 30 cases per 100,000 Minnesotan, three times the state’s attention threshold of 10. be. The condition after mid-July was found to be a more contagious delta variant of the virus. Hospitalization growth has slowed in the past week as more than 660 patients, including 178 in the intensive care unit, have been hospitalized for complications from COVID-19. Almost 95% of intensive care units throughout the state continue to be used, but state officials say the increase in accidents during the summer is also contributing. According to the state dashboard, over 72% of Minnesotan over the age of 16 have been vaccinated at least once, and as of Tuesday, over 68% have been fully vaccinated. Governor Tim Walz stopped in Northfield on Thursday to meet with students returning to school as part of this week’s state-wide school tour and recommended vaccination to all Minnesotans over the age of 12.

