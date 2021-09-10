US Coronavirus: This is what the US endgame of Covid-19 should look like, Fauci says





“One of the things we know for sure … 160,000 a day isn’t where we want it,” said Dr. Anthony Forch, director of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, Thursday. Told CNN’s Anderson Cooper. “Unfortunately, that’s where we are now.”

Talk to Axios Fauci said virus suppression was the “late stage” of the pandemic. Ideally, the United States would reduce the number of cases as much as possible, but a reasonable goal is to have less than 10,000 people a day, he said.

Data from Johns Hopkins University show that in mid-June, the United States reached an average of about 11,000 new cases per day for seven days, before the surge in cases caused by the more contagious Delta variant.

On Thursday, President Joe Byden outlined plans to impose strict new vaccine rules on federal workers, large employers and medical staff. 100 million Americans.

“We’ve been waiting patiently, but our patience has diminished, and your refusal has put a strain on us all,” Biden said. His tone is solid towards Americans Those who refuse to be vaccinated despite sufficient evidence of safety and full approval of one from the US Food and Drug Administration (Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine). Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Philadelphia Children’s Hospital, said Biden’s announcement was an important step and “is seriously addressing the country’s current problems.” And some experts asked for more. “I loved the speech. I wish he had gone a step further. I want to limit this holiday season trip to vaccinated people,” said Dr. Jonathan Reiner, CNN Medical Analyst. However, many Republican governors (some states have high hospitalization rates and low vaccination rates) have criticized this strategy. Some even said they would challenge the proceedings in court. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said in a tweet Thursday, “For clarity, vaccines are the best tool you need to fight a pandemic, but hard-line missions are the wrong approach.” .. However, even with both vaccination and mitigation measures in place, it may not be completely eradicated late in life, said Dr. Ashish Jha, Dean of the Faculty of Public Health at Brown University. “Basically, the day of achieving sufficient levels of herd immunity is over, and the virus is essentially annoying and no longer a threat,” Ja said Thursday. How the United States is tackling the virus Covid-19 support changes will begin on Friday. On Friday, the maximum fine for violating the federal requirement to wear a face mask while traveling doubles from $ 250 to $ 1,500 to $ 500 to $ 3,000. And to help Covid-19 patients affected by the surge in delta variants, the United States will increase the availability of new therapies, including: Monoclonal antibody Said Biden. He said the treatment “has been shown to reduce the risk of hospitalization for unvaccinated people by up to 70%.” Also on Thursday, the NYPD confirmed on Thursday that employees who were not vaccinated or who did not provide evidence of a recent negative Covid test were not allowed to work and would not be paid. .. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has also previously announced that new hires from New York City agencies need to be fully vaccinated. Jeff Seienz, response coordinator for Whitehouse Covid-19, said that letting workers choose between vaccination and weekly testing is likely to increase vaccination. “It’s inconvenient for most people to take the test once a week,” he added. Expected data on children’s vaccines in the fall Although vaccination efforts are primarily aimed at adults in the United States, many professionals and parents are concerned about how children are protected from the virus as schools begin nationwide. In an interview with The New York Times released Thursday, Forch said children are at lower risk of serious symptoms from Covid-19, but are less likely to get infected than adults in the first place. “So we are now seeing more children in the hospital because the Delta variant is more easily transmitted to everyone, adults and children,” Forch said. Along the 15 largest school districts in Florida, at least 34,085 students and 6,347 employees tested positive for Covid-19 during the 2021-22 academic year, according to CNN’s analysis. In Kentucky, 39 of the state’s 171 public school districts had to be closed at some point in the 2021-22nd school year due to increased incidents, quarantine, and / or staff shortages, Kentucky Education Joshua Shoutla, a spokesman for the Commission Association, said. CNN in a statement on Thursday morning. Los Angeles Unified School District Mandatory vaccination of all eligible children By the end of the calendar year, the school board decided by unanimous vote. Currently, children under the age of 12 are not eligible for vaccination. However, people over the age of 12 can get the Pfizer vaccine under an emergency use authorization. According to CNN analysis of the latest CDC data, about 43% of all patients aged 12 to 17 years in the United States are fully vaccinated. Data on Moderna vaccines for younger age groups will be ready in late October or early November, following Pfizer’s data scheduled by the end of September, Forch told The New York Times. There is a high possibility that it will be ready. After the data was presented, Fauci said the company was “very likely” to apply for an emergency use authorization.

CNN’s Lauren Mascarenhas, Virginia Langmaid, Greg Wallace, Nikki Carvajal, Laura Ly, Jacqueline Howard, Mallory Simon, Rachel Clarke and Cheri Mossburg contributed to this report.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/10/health/us-coronavirus-friday/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos