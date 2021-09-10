Breaking News: Victoria’s Blockage Restrictions, Freedom, Melbourne’s Covid Incident

The Melvernians trying to sneak into Victoria under the guise of vaccination forced the government to tighten blockage rules.

Despite the state’s confirmation of record 334 incidents on Friday, thousands of local Victorians have awakened under relaxed restrictions after breaking out of an overnight blockade.

Victorian people in all regions except the Greater Sheparton area have reopened businesses and venues, weddings and funerals are limited to capacity, as the majority of the infection is concentrated north and west of Melbourne. School will be reopened in preparation for the second year. And the 12th year.

Rule violators force Vic to tighten restrictions

Residents of Melbourne trying to sneak into Victoria by unblocking them under the guise of vaccination forced the government to tighten more regulations.

Public Transport Minister Ben Carroll said there were reports of “extreme concern” for people traveling by train from Melbourne to Victoria to receive the Covid-19 vaccination.

“That’s not one of the reasons allowed. And if you’re doing it, you can expect very significant fines. And protect these freedoms that have arisen in Victoria. And we’re working hard to be vigilant across public transport, “Carroll said.

Covid-19’s response commander, Yeron Weimar, said it was “very clear” that these reports urged authorities to “tighten” the rules and that they would not be able to leave Melbourne to be vaccinated in Victoria. “.

“Let’s be clear. If you live in Metro Melbourne, you can go to any vaccination center in Metro Melbourne. You can go to your GP, if they do. You can go to another GP

Take you, you can go to one of our state clinics in the metro area, “said Weimar.

“You can’t go to Victoria for vaccination. You can’t go to Victoria for testing. That’s a really clear rule.

“We have heard people’s reports, case reports, and some evidence reports from.

Melbourne goes to Victoria and is vaccinated. Of course, I’ve seen some signs that a positive case in Mildura may have been vaccinated while visiting a family member at the same time. That is not the behavior we want to see. “

Daniel Andrews Missing on Vic’s Worst Day

Reporters question why Prime Minister Daniel Andrews didn’t deliver the Victorian Covid-19 update himself, especially the worst outbreak date in the state so far.

When asked why the Prime Minister wasn’t there, Public Transport Minister Ben Carroll said he was always planning to provide updates.

“I was always here, and ah, just to really emphasize the importance of public transport, especially the Victorian people, who have done the right thing,” he said.

“We have been the country’s leading jurisdiction in wearing masks on public transport. One of the first jurisdictions in the world. We kept it strong. And released the QR code. But we also wanted to remind Victorians in a timely manner to do the right thing, especially at this stage, as in last year, road tolls are higher. “

Melbourne dealing with “important community infections”

Victoria’s Covid-19 Response Commander, Yeron Weimar, has issued warnings in two major areas of Melbourne. Here, most of the city’s incidents are sowing.

Of today’s 334 cases, 190 are related to the northern suburbs of Melbourne and 109 are related to the western suburbs.

Weimar said these areas “handle important regional infections.”

He urged Melbourne residents to continue to follow the rules and stay within a 5 km radius, adding that “it’s not time to visit Victoria.”

It’s our job to fight the battle here and finish it as soon as possible, “he said.

Victoria’s chaos infected by train driver

Some parts of Victoria are in turmoil after unknowingly working when train drivers are infected with Covid-19.

The V-Line driver was working in Gippsland, unknowingly infected and causing confusion for local passengers.

Victoria’s Minister of Public Transport Ben Carroll said 20 services are currently out of service, but the number is expected to grow to 100 in a day.

After being considered intimate, more than 100 other staff members were forced to isolate themselves.

“We are doing everything we can to minimize these confusions,” Carroll said.

Victoria records 334 Covid cases and 1 death

Victoria confirmed another day of an increase in Covid cases with 334 new infections and one death recorded between 24 hours and midnight.

Death is a man in his 70s infected with the virus.

Of the new cases, 149 are associated with known cases and outbreaks, and 185 sources are still under investigation.

Furious Victorian people demand NSW-style free planning

Victorian people and senior government officials released a free roadmap for New South Wales on Thursday, allowing Victoria to follow in the footsteps of its northern neighbors.

Despite having significantly more cases than Victoria NSW has plans to relax restrictions Around venues such as rallies, hospitality, retail stores, gyms, and trips for fully vaccinated residents.

These changes will begin on Monday after New South Wales reaches the expected double vaccination rate of 70% in mid-October.

It is understood that the team of Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton was asked to develop a Victorian exit plan last month. Age Many people are becoming more and more dissatisfied with the delay in creating the roadmap.

So far, Victorians have extended travel restrictions, extended exercise time, allowed outdoor personal training, reopened skateparks and outdoor gym facilities, and built when the state reached 70% of initial vaccinations. It promises a slight relaxation of restrictions, such as the expansion of the site. capacity.

Prime Minister Daniel Andrews previously hinted that fully vaccinated residents could be given more freedom, including participation in pubs, beauty salons and sports matches, but concrete plans. Has not been revealed.

Victoria’s opposition leader Matthew Guy said the state needed to make plans similar to those in New South Wales, adding that they “can’t hide under Duna” forever.

“We need to plan to get out of this. We just can’t exist, we have to live,” he said. Herald Sun..

“(NSW) has provided a roadmap on how to get the business out of the blockage, not only for humans but also for businesses. I support much of what the New South Wales Government has said. Could have seen it well. “

Former World Health Organization epidemiologist Adrian Esterman, a professor at the University of South Australia, said Victoria took a similar approach to New South Wales and relaxed any restrictions on vaccinated residents. He told the publication that he needed to consider what he could do.

“We will have to open up for a while, but it needs to be done in a very careful way,” he said.

Anti-Vaxer spits a dummy on the Covid plan

Melbourne’s controversial plan after the blockade encountered an unpleasant reaction from anti-vaxxers that would be left behind.

In this proposal, Chapel Street in Prahran, one of Melbourne’s most iconic shopping districts, will be used for traffic light-style testing to determine who is vaccinated and who is not. ..

The plan advocated by the Chapel Street District Association allowed only those who received the Covid-19 vaccine twice to enter the store.

They scan the code to check in and receive either a green light (fully vaccinated), an orange light (single dose), or a red light (not vaccinated).

Clichymouth, general manager of the Chapel Street district, proposed an idea to the Victoria State Government at the end of August.

But she has been the target of anti-vaxxers ever since Those who are angry at her.

She writes on Instagram that she is the subject of “misinformation-based mud on anti-vacers (slings).”

Talk to 7.30 On Wednesday, she explained how bad the abuse was.

“I was absolutely angry with hundreds of anti-vacers and threatened with multiple murders,” she said.

“I made many phone calls, emails, and private messages.”

Causes of “rapid escalation” in Victoria

The epidemic of the virus at home is one of the major drivers of the state’s outbreak, said Yeron Weimar, commander of the Covid-19 response in Victoria.

Weimar said authorities are seeing “significant community propagation”, especially in the northern and western suburbs of Melbourne.

“By yesterday, we’re still finding cases where the entire household is positive when the first person comes forward to be tested, and the entire family in an adjacent household is positive at the same time,” he said Thursday. I told you.

“”[This] Not only was there some household contact, but much more worrisome, it shows that the coronavirus was present for days, and in some cases weeks.

“That makes it harder to track this way. The numbers are growing rapidly as we pick up new cases and have many cases behind them that have been infected for days.”