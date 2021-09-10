More vaccinated Covid-19 patients, infected children over 5 years old can recover at home, health news and top stories

Singapore-Program To recover a fully vaccinated Covid-19 patient with mild or no symptoms at home It will be expanded next week and will be the default care arrangement for more patients.

It starts with young people and eventually includes individuals up to the age of 50.

Based on current figures, this will account for about half of the active Covid-19 cases here.

Parents of infected children over the age of 5 are also encouraged to take the infected children home for recovery if they are medically qualified by the hospital.

These moves by the authorities follow the successful pilots of the plan since August 30, which involved 21 patients. The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Friday (September 10) that nine members of the group were discharged and the rest remained in clinically good condition.

“Based on promising pilot results, we will expand home recovery as the default care management protocol for more fully vaccinated individuals from September 15,” the ministry said.

This scheme will be gradually extended to people under the age of 50 without significant comorbidities or underlying illnesses.

“This is because these individuals are generally healthy, asymptomatic or mild, and able to self-care at home,” says MOH.

“These individuals should immediately quarantine themselves at home once they are notified of a positive Covid-19 result.”

Comorbidity refers to the presence of more than one disease or condition in a patient.

Pivoting for home recovery is very important as Health Minister On Ye Kung will release beds for those who really need medical care at a press conference by the Multi-Ministry Task Force on Friday at Covid-19. Said that.

He wanted to have more time to expand the home recovery pilot before making a bigger move, but “we don’t have time to do it (and) we We’ll implement it in the next few days, “he added.

This is because the coming weeks will be an important time, and increased infections can lead to increased demand for beds in hospitals and intensive care units, MOH said.

Singapore It will soon reach over 1,000 cases a day. Given the current trajectory and enhanced testing.

“Today, the majority of infected patients are hospitalized more for observation and most are safely discharged,” said On.

To qualify for the scheme, fully vaccinated patients must have a suitable home environment that can be isolated from other households.

This includes having a room with a toilet. Household members must also be fully vaccinated and should not belong to vulnerable groups such as the elderly or those with weakened immunity.

These individuals are equipped with care packs to monitor their symptoms and have 24/7 telemedicine support for medical assistance.

Regarding the problem of young Covid-19 patients, the Ministry of Health said parents are demanding that infected children be taken home because they are often asymptomatic and healthy.

“We have carefully admitted children to hospitals and provided them with dedicated medical care,” MOH said.

“But if you are over 5 years old and have no comorbidities or underlying illnesses, your parents will allow and encourage you to take the infected child home.”

These children are first evaluated by the hospital. If they are clinically considered suitable for home recovery, they are allowed to recover at home.

MOH also said on Friday Shortened quarantine period for fully vaccinated Covid-19 cases For evidence that vaccinated people will recover faster than unvaccinated people since Tuesday.

These cases can be discharged as early as 7 days if the viral load is undetectable or very low. This indicates that it is no longer infectious.

Unvaccinated patients will continue to be discharged from quarantine for at least 14 days after becoming ill.

MOH added that these changes would not currently apply to dormitory residents due to the high risk of infection given the high density of dwellings.

