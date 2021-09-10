Nearly 2,000 19 cases as Australia’s daily Covid-Delta increases





A long line of people waiting for coronavirus vaccination during a lockdown at the new pop-up walk-in coronavirus vaccination clinic at Peanut Farm in St. Kirda, Victoria, Australia in August 2021. Christie Cooper | iStock Editorial | Getty Images The daily number of cases of Covid-19 in Australia exceeded 1,900 for the first time in a pandemic on Friday. This is because outbreaks from highly infectious delta variants continued to occur in locked-down Sydney and the largest city, Melbourne. Australia is exposed to a third wave of infection due to the outbreak of Delta, forcing authorities to abandon the Covid-zero strategy in support of virus suppression. They are now aiming to begin easing strict restrictions after reaching a higher proportion of the population with double vaccinations. New South Wales (NSW), the epicenter of the country’s worst outbreak, reported 1,542 new local cases, surpassing a record high of 1,533 hits last week. Nine new deaths have been registered. “So far, this trajectory is predictable,” New South Wales Prime Minister Gladys Berejikrian told a media briefing in the capital city of Sydney. Berejiklian said the daily Covid-19 media briefing will be discontinued on Monday and updates will be detailed in an online video. This is the approach that was previously used when the number of cases was small. The increase in cases in Sydney has increased the burden on ambulance staff, doubling the number of Covid-19 patients transported in the last two weeks, reaching a total of about 6,000, officials said. Approximately 1,156 people are hospitalized in the state, of which 207 are in the intensive care unit, 89 of whom require ventilation. New South Wales officials said Thursday that Sydney’s operations could be resumed if 70% of the state’s adult population were fully vaccinated, even though the incident remained close to record levels. So far, 76% of people over the age of 16 in the state have been vaccinated at least once, and 44% have been fully vaccinated. Victoria recorded 334 new cases, the largest increase this year, killing one. Some restrictions in the capital, Melbourne, will be relaxed when 70% of the adult population receives at least one vaccination around September 23. The four-step national reopening plan announced by the federal government in July aims to ease some strict restrictions after the country reaches its current 40% to 70-80% immune target. .. However, some virus-free states have flagged it as potentially delaying interstate travel and other relaxation of restrictions. The total number of infections in Australia is approximately 70,000, including 1,076 deaths. Data show that higher vaccinations, lower than previous outbreaks, keep mortality from delta outbreaks at 0.41%.

