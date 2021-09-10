



Dear colleague, COVID-19 has had a serious impact on all our lives and lives last year. The country has come together to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe, but at a cost. The virus itself, and the measures needed to control its spread, have caused many of us to feel anxious, distressed, or lonely.In response to these challenges, the government has recently made ours COVID-19 Mental Health and Wellbeing Recovery Action Plan.. It represents an ambitious intergovernmental approach to promoting positive mental health and helping people with mental illness recover and live in good health. I am very concerned about the impact of the past year on the health of our business and the well-being of our businesses and individuals. From workers and employees to business leaders and those who run their own companies. Through our ongoing involvement with businesses and leading organizations, we have become keenly aware of the impact on people facing financial instability, for example. This is of particular concern as we know that there is a clear and well-established link between financial instability and poor mental health. It is also widely known that poor mental health costs employers £ 33 to £ 42 billion annually and the UK economy £ 74 billion to £ 99 billion annually. Supporting workplace mental health is more important than ever, and is fully aware of the role that employers play in taking positive action to provide staff with workplace mental health and welfare support. , I’m evaluating. So, thank you. I know that many have specific tools and programs to promote positive mental health and support individuals. We encourage you to take this opportunity to promote this to your members. For organizations that do not have their own resources, it is advisable to promote some of the existing resources available, such as those labeled through GOV.UK. These include: Thank you for your efforts so far on this important issue. By promoting these resources and guidance for businesses and employers, and your own resources, you can improve workplace support, support individuals in need of it, and better address the impact of future mental health problems. can do. Very truly yours, Paul Scully MP Ministers of SMEs, Consumers and Labor Markets

Minister of London

