State provides COVID outbreaks





Deputy Commissioner of Public Health Deidre Gifford (CTNewsjunkie photo) State public health officials have highlighted the importance of isolating COVID outbreaks at summer camps, group homes and outdoor parties in August on Thursday and maintaining pandemic precautions as autumn weather approaches. In an afternoon press release, Governor Ned Lamont and Deputy Public Health Commissioner Dr. Dadere Gifford said inconsistent masking and illness to families who did not attend subsequent events in cases associated with the three outbreaks. He said there are some common threads, such as the spread of. “When we enter the fall, we’re back in school, it’s a holiday, and the flu season is approaching. The Public Health Service emphasizes the importance of taking ongoing precautions against Delta variants. It reminds everyone, “says the press release. In the outbreak last month, vaccination status was also a strong predictor of people infected with the virus. In a series of cases associated with an overnight summer camp, the illness spread to seven campers and four staff. After that, it was taken over by a family of two. About half of the people involved were children who were not eligible for vaccination. Of the six infected vaccine-eligible individuals, only two were vaccinated. Meanwhile, there were five COVID cases associated with an outdoor party, which subsequently spread to a family of two who were not present. Of the 7 cases, 6 were unvaccinated. “The party was held outdoors without masking or physical distance,” the press release said. “This cluster has resulted in the cancellation of school sports team practices to curb communication.” Another outbreak occurred in a group home, with 17 COVID cases. This time it spread among vaccinated people. Fourteen of the group home residents were infected and all but two were completely vaccinated. Three unvaccinated staff were also infected. The cluster resulted in 5 hospitalizations, 3 of which were unvaccinated. As of Thursday, 354 people were hospitalized for the virus. According to the Public Health Service, 74% of these people were not completely vaccinated. In the last seven days, an additional 20,498 Connecticut residents have completed the vaccine series, according to the report. Weekly COVID update.. The state also reported another 1,258 groundbreaking cases of the virus in fully vaccinated people. So far, 0.43% of fully vaccinated 2.28 million inhabitants have since suffered from the disease, according to the report. The state estimates that unvaccinated people are five times more likely to get the virus or be hospitalized. The report estimates that they are 10 times more likely to die from it. In the last seven days, another 22 people in Connecticut have died from the virus, bringing the total to 8,416 since the outbreak of the pandemic. “Most hospitalizations and deaths in Connecticut and across the country are due to unvaccinated individuals,” the press release said. “DPH strongly recommends that unvaccinated individuals be vaccinated as soon as possible to prevent the continued spread of delta mutants.” Regardless of vaccination status, public health officials say that asthma and other lung diseases, people with diabetes or obesity, pregnant women or people with a weakened immune system should avoid large indoor rallies. Said. As of Thursday, five counties in Connecticut were considered high levels of COVID infection by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The other three counties, Fairfield, Middlesex and Toland, were classified as having significant levels of infection. In both cases, the CDC advises residents to wear masks while indoors in public places. The governor has not issued state-wide orders requiring public masking, but some municipalities have.

