For immediate release: September 10, 2021 Statement from: Janet Woodcock, MD

acting

Commissioner of Food and Drug Administration-Food and Drug Administration Peter Marks, MD, PhD.

Director-Biopharmaceutical Evaluation Research Center (CBER)

We know that many parents are worried about pandemics and the protection of their children as schools across the country are reopening for face-to-face learning and families are returning to busy grade schedules. Many parents ask about COVID-19 and when the vaccine will be available to children under the age of 12.

Many of our team at the FDA are parents and grandparents themselves, and our team shares the same concerns as many in our country about protecting our loved ones from COVID-19. .. Therefore, we also hope that infants will have access to the COVID-19 vaccine. We also know that we all share an interest in ensuring that this process is carried out with safety in mind. As a regulatory agency, after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine approval application for emergency use or a COVID approval application, there is an important issue that requires immediate action with a very thorough and thoughtful review. I am aware that there is. 19 vaccines for this population.

We are aware that there have been questions and public commentary on the process surrounding vaccines for infants, and it is important to share information about the process and necessary considerations to make this effort clearer to the general public. I think there is.

Infants are still growing and developing, so it is important to complete a thorough and robust clinical trial of appropriate size to assess the safety and immune response of this population to the COVID-19 vaccine. It is important for the general public to recognize that. Children are not small adults. Issues that may be addressed in pediatric vaccine trials include whether different doses or different strength formulations of vaccines already used in adults are needed.

Measures taken by the FDA to ensure the safety and effectiveness of these products for children:

First, the vaccine manufacturer reported that the required clinical trials involving children as participants are currently underway. Some say they are still enrolled, while others are taking doses or following participants. This process is expected to include a follow-up period of at least approximately 2 months to allow appropriate safety monitoring after administration of the vaccine dose to at least half of clinical trial vaccine recipients.

After completing the relevant part of the clinical trial, the manufacturer must complete the analysis of the data from the study to understand the safety of the vaccine and its efficacy in clinical trial participants. The FDA works closely with manufacturers to ensure that this data analysis is robust and meets regulatory standards. After analyzing the clinical trial data, the manufacturer edits the information and requests an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) or, if necessary, submits a Bioform Approval Application (BLA) for this young population to the FDA. ..

Once the full EUA or approval request is received by the FDA, authorities will examine the data carefully, thoroughly and independently to assess benefits and risks and prepare to complete the review as soon as possible, perhaps within a few weeks. To do. From a few months. However, the institution’s ability to quickly review these submissions depends in part on the quality and timeliness of the submissions by the manufacturer.

As with all vaccine decisions we made during this pandemic, our assessment of data on the use of the COVID-19 vaccine in children is not a problem. To conduct clinical trials to determine the appropriate vaccine dose for children, ensure that the vaccine dose and formulation strength used are appropriate in terms of safety and immune response generation, etc. , Requires additional work in addition to what was done in adult studies. An interdisciplinary team of doctors, scientists, statisticians, and other professionals thoroughly evaluates this complex data when making decisions about the COVID-19 vaccine in infants. In addition, we may consult with the Vaccine and Related Biopharmaceutical Advisory Board for questions that require public discussion by outside experts. Importantly, when a decision is made to approve or approve a vaccine for a young population, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Immunization Implementation Advisory Board will meet to discuss further clinical recommendations.

Parents may wonder if they can ask their healthcare provider to go ahead and vaccinate their children with one of the vaccines currently available for purposes other than those approved or approved by the FDA. Maybe. Parents have noted that the vaccine dose currently being studied in infants is not necessarily the same as the vaccine dose approved for individuals 12 years and older or the vaccine dose approved for individuals 16 years and older. You need to remember. There are different dosing regimens under investigation. .. It is important to complete clinical trials before vaccination of infants. Therefore, the FDA’s team can conduct a thorough assessment to ensure that the vaccine under consideration may be effective in preventing COVID-19 in infants and that the data show that it is ineffective. .. Apart from what has already been observed in adolescents and adults, it causes unexpected safety problems.

Like you, we want to see our children and grandchildren vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible. We must ensure that science and data guide us. The FDA is working 24 hours a day to support the process of making the COVID-19 vaccine available to children. As outlined above, this process is complex and relies on strong manufacturer testing and data. We cannot provide specific dates or schedules for when to complete vaccine candidates from different manufacturers, but we can guarantee the public we are working on. As soon as possible to meet this important public health need, and we strongly hope that the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine will be available in the coming months.

Until the vaccine is approved or approved for this young population, parents and other people who interact closely with children under the age of 12 are vaccinated, wear masks and are not yet protected according to other recommended precautions. Being able to protect people is especially important. Self through vaccination.

