90% of Irish adults have been fully vaccinated





Nine out of ten adults in Ireland have been fully vaccinated and will receive more than 7 million Covid-19 vaccines by the end of today. Taoiseach Michelál Martin explained that the threshold of 90% of people over the age of 18 was reached and that the 7 millionth vaccine mark was the “two major milestones” in the country’s expansion. Vaccine deployment continues throughout the country and children over the age of 12 are eligible to use the vaccine.You can find a complete list of walk-in vaccine centers operating this weekend here.. Today, HSE CEO Paul Reid said progress is being made in many areas. Similar to the latest vaccination information, he said hospitalizations were “declining”, with 329 hospitalizations and 54 ICUs. “Overall test positive [is] It’s still declining at school, but it’s a lot. “ Last week, the government announced plans to continue lifting restrictions over the next few weeks, setting October 22 as the day when most of the Covid-19 restrictions across the country will be lifted. The Irish Prime Minister said the day’s mitigation would require that cases of Covid-19 be manageable and 90% of adults be fully vaccinated. We plan to continue deploying the vaccine, After NIAC, we recommended booster shots this week Residents aged 65 and over who live in long-term home care facilities and people aged 80 and over who live in the community. The booster campaign will take place in the coming weeks. The story of the latest coronavirus Meanwhile, in Northern Ireland, six more Covid-19-positive patients have been reported dead. The Ministry of Health said there were 1,687 new confirmed cases during the last 24-hour reporting period. There were 461 Covid-19 inpatients admitted this morning, 43 of whom were in the intensive care unit. A total of 2,484,598 vaccines were administered.

