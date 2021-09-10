Indiana Coronavirus Update on September 10, 2021

The latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic from Friday, September 10, 2021.

Indianapolis — The latest updates on Friday are: coronavirus Pandemic, including the latest news COVID-19 vaccination Testing in Indiana.

Vaccine registration Hoosiers Now available to people over 12 years old. Indiana Health Department.. This story will be updated during the day with more news about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state reports 5,476 new cases, 22 deaths, and 5,767 complete vaccinations.

The Indiana Department of Health reported on Friday that 5,767 Hoogers had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

ISDH reported 5,476 new positive cases, with 22 additional deaths between August 25 and Thursday. Currently, 14,330 inhabitants have died of COVID-19.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the number of positive cases reported is currently 899,844.

84 Purdue University students face disciplinary action to ignore COVID-19 testing requirements

Purdue University said Friday that 84 students were disciplined for failing to comply with the Protect Purdue COVID-19 surveillance test requirements.

Three weeks after the semester, the university releases an update showing that the majority of students comply with and comply with the Protect Purdue guidelines by uploading vaccine status or submitting it to regular surveillance tests. Did.

After the first week of the test, the university reported that more than 700 students were out of compliance. However, the school said that as a result of continued communication with the students in the group, the majority uploaded vaccine documents and met test requirements.

German Fest requiring participants to certify vaccination

Citing the surge in COVID-19 Delta variants, the Athenaeum Foundation announced on Friday new requirements for admission to the German Fest on Saturday, October 9th.

Event attendees must present their vaccine verification or COVID-19 test negative within 72 hours of the event by one of the following methods when presenting their admission ticket:

Upload a negative test result or vaccination card via the Bindle Health app and present your confirmed entry pass on your smartphone. Please bring a vaccination card with a photo ID.

Children under the age of 12 who are not vaccinated do not need to show a negative test result to participate in German Fest and it is highly recommended to wear a mask.

Annual outdoor events take place from noon to 8 pm on Michigan Street and New Jersey Street around The Athenaeum.

In its announcement, Athena Eum also mentioned that other local organizations such as Live Nation, Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, Cabaret and HI-FI are also sharing this new protocol to protect guests at the event. bottom.

The complete German Fest health and safety policy and FAQ can be found at the following URL: athenaeumfoundation.org/germanfestcovid19policy..

For more information on the Bindle Health app, including where to download the app and how to upload vaccines and test information, please visit: joinbindle.com/learnmore..

To purchase advance tickets for GermanFest, please visit: athenaeumindy.org..

Governor Holcome responds to Pre.Biden vaccine is mandatory

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb Responds to President Joe Biden’s Vaccination Order It was announced on Thursday.

Holcomb has issued the following statement:

“I think vaccines are the best tool to protect us and our loved ones from COVID-19. It’s a tool to end the pandemic. But issuing vaccine obligations to citizens and private businesses. I strongly believe that it is not the role of the state or federal government. This is the approach our administration has taken all along. The announcement from President Byden is a bridge too far away. Private companies are their own. You must be able to look at your mission, their staff, and their goals and make the best decisions for them to keep their doors open. I think it is basically a citizen’s right to choose whether or not to get the vaccine. We hope everyone will be vaccinated, but we are truly a country built on this kind of freedom. “

Mr Biden said the federal government requires all employers with more than 100 workers to require their employees to be vaccinated or tested for COVID-19 weekly.

Biden announces new vaccine obligations affecting 100 million Americans

In his most powerful pandemic action and words, President Joe Biden will be new to 100 million Americans on Thursday with a full effort to increase COVID-19 vaccination and curb the surge in delta mutations. Ordered to wipe out federal vaccine requirements.

In a speech at the White House, Biden sharply criticized tens of millions of Americans who had not yet been vaccinated, despite months of availability and incentives.

“We have been patient, but our patience has diminished and your refusal has sacrificed us all,” he said.

Vast rules All employers with more than 100 workers require weekly vaccination or virus testing, affecting approximately 80 million Americans. Approximately 17 million workers in federal Medicare or Medicaid medical facilities also need to be fully vaccinated.

Biden also requires vaccinations from government employees and contractors who do business with the federal government — there is no option to test. It also covers millions of workers.

Biden announced new requirements in a Thursday afternoon speech from the White House as part of a new “Action Plan” to address the latest increase in coronavirus cases and the stagnation pace of COVID-19 shots.

click here To read more about Thursday’s announcement.

Latest US and World Numbers

As of 3:30 am on Friday, there are more than 40.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States. According to Johns Hopkins University..More than 654,500 deaths have been recorded in the United States

Over 223.18 million cases of coronavirus have been identified worldwide, killing more than 4.6 million people. More than 5.59 billion vaccines have been administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some people, especially the elderly and those with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses such as pneumonia and death.

This Week’s Mobile Vaccine Clinic in Central Indiana

Friday, 9 am to 1 pm:

Excel center

4200 S. East St., Indianapolis

Saturday and Sunday, 10 am-5pm:

Trinity Lutheran Church

8540 E. 16th St., Indianapolis

Single-dose COVID vaccine booster and Moderna working on influenza vaccination

modern Presentation On Thursday, we are working on a single-dose vaccine that acts as a COVID-19 booster shot and also provides protection from seasonal flu.

The company calls the new vaccine under development mRNA-1073.

“Today we announced the first steps in a new respiratory vaccine program with a booster for COVID-19. [the] Influenza CEO Stephane Bancel said in a statement, “Our mRNA platform has been personalized from diseases that affect millions to ultra-rare diseases that affect dozens of people, at the individual level. We believe that even pharmaceuticals can solve the world’s largest health problems. “

Federal authorities are planning to begin giving booster shots of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine to enhance protection against the more infectious delta mutants of the virus.