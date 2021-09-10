Health
Six pregnant Albertans were admitted to the ICU in August with COVID-19.Hinsho encourages vaccination
Top Alberta doctors are encouraging people who are pregnant or about to become pregnant to get a full series. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Vaccine as soon as possible.
She emphasized that pregnant people are at increased risk of serious consequences from COVID-19.
“I know there’s a lot of false information about whether pregnant or trying to get pregnant should get the COVID-19 vaccine,” Dr. Dina Hinsho said Thursday. rice field.
“I would like to clarify that there is no evidence of harm from the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine for pregnant or lactating people.
“NS National Advisory Board on Immunity And that Canadian Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology It is recommended that pregnant people be vaccinated with a complete set of vaccines. “
In August, six pregnant women were admitted to the ICU for COVID-19 in Alberta, according to Hinsho. All of them were unvaccinated.
“In this context, during the first year of the pandemic from March 2020 to March 2021, only seven pregnant Albertans were admitted to the ICU for COVID-19.
Calgary’s mom infected with COVID-19 during pregnancy meets her newborn son at Zoom
“In the six cases we saw last month, COVID had a serious impact not only on parental health, but also on child health. Preterm births occurred five times in 29 weeks.
“If you are pregnant, trying to get pregnant, or have recently given birth, get both doses of COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible to provide you and your family with the best possible precautions. “
Hinsho also said there was no evidence that the COVID-19 vaccine would cause childbirth problems.
“A study evaluating the fertility indicators of men and women after COVID-19 vaccination has not found any harm to reproductive health.”
Doctors recommend COVID-19 vaccination for pregnant people
Hinsho said Thursday that out of about 13,800 tests, 1,510 new COVID-19 cases were identified in Alberta in the last 24 hours.
The positive rate in Alberta was 11%.
As of Thursday, there were 15,977 active cases in Alberta.
COVID-19ICU admission blames Alberta hospitals.”The transition to endemic was premature,” Hinsho said.
There were 679 inpatient Albertans in COVID-19, including 154 who were being treated in the ICU. This is up from 647 in the hospital and 147 in the ICU on Wednesday.
About According to AHS, 92% of ICU patients treated with COVID-19 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.
Dr. Verna Yiu, CEO of Alberta Health Services, said:
“If you are concerned about immunization and need more information, there are many experts who can provide factual information.
..
