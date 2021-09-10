COVID-19: NB reports 24 new cases and declares outbreak in Moncton shelter-New Brunswick





New Brunswick reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, proclaiming an outbreak at the Harvest House, a shelter and community center in Moncton. According to public health, there are 6 cases confirmed at the facility, which are included in the number of cases. read more: Experts disagree with New Brunswick’s Minister of Education’s allegations regarding air filters Of the 24 new cases, public health reported that 92% of Friday’s cases were not fully vaccinated. With 9 new recovery, the number of active cases is 136. To date, 76.6 percent of eligible New Brunswickers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 85.4 percent have been vaccinated for the first time. Six people were hospitalized for the virus, three of whom are in the intensive care unit. The story continues under the ad New case There are six new cases in Zone 1 of the Moncton area, all under investigation. Three people under the age of 19, 20s, 30s, and 40s will participate. Zone 2 in the St. John area is attended by two people in their 50s and 70s. Both are close contacts for previously confirmed cases. read more: NACI supports a third dose of immunodeficient COVID-19 vaccine Zone 3 of the Fredericton region has four new cases in their 20s, 30s, 40s, and 60s. Two are close contacts of previous cases and two are under investigation. In Zone 4 of the Edmundston region, there are six new cases involving two people under the age of 19, three in their 50s, and one in their 60s. Four are close contacts of previous cases and two are under investigation. Five new cases in Zone 5 of the Campbellton region involve people under the age of 19, people in their 20s, people in their 30s, and people in their 40s. Three are closely related and two are under investigation. The story continues under the ad Also, one of the new cases in Zone 6 of the Bassert region is travel related, involving people in their 50s.















