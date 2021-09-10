COVID-19 deaths surge in Erie County





Erie County is on the verge of a second COVID-19 surge, with new cases increasing for the ninth straight week and reports of a surge in deaths from COVID complications. The Erie County Health Department reported nine COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday and Thursday. This is the highest total for the two days since late January. No deaths have been reported on Friday. The number of newly confirmed cases in the county increased from 377 between August 27 and September. The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 2 to 415 days between September 3 and 9. Courtney Sampson (DO), a hospitalist at St. Vincent Hospital, said: “Twelve people have died (in St. Vincent) since August 1, believing that the Delta variant has arrived.” more:Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Erie County are declining, but new cases continue to increase According to county health director Melissa Lyon, the county health department reported four deaths on Thursday and five on Wednesday, with deaths occurring between mid-August and early September. According to Lyon, there were six women and three men, the youngest being 51 years old. At least one of them was vaccinated with COVID-19, but was unvaccinated or partially vaccinated with another. This is the highest number of deaths reported in the two days from January 28 to 29, when 32 deaths were reported in the county. “(T) He has the highest number of deaths reported since last year’s surge … This increase in deaths and positive cases due to COVID-19 is in the midst of a surge. It clearly shows that it is due to the delta variant. “ In San Vincent, most of the recent COVID-19 deaths were in older patients, but some were in middle-aged people with chronic health or comorbidities such as diabetes, obesity, and lung problems. “Most of them were unvaccinated,” Sampson said. “Some of them were vaccinated, but they had serious comorbidities.” COVID hospitalizations will decrease, but may increase again County COVID hospitalizations fell from an average of 49.4 to 46.1 this week. However, officials at St. Vincent and UPMC Hamot said they expect these numbers to increase in the coming days due to the continued increase in new COVID-19 cases. The county reported that 103 new cases were reported on Friday, 72 new cases were reported on Thursday, and 104 new cases were reported on Wednesday. Approximately 80% of COVID-19 patients on St. Vincent are not completely vaccinated, and vaccination with COVID-19 is the best way to avoid serious viral illness, Sampson said. Stated. Patients who test positive or who appear to be infected with COVID-19 should contact their doctor to determine the best treatment to reduce the risk of serious illness. “They need to contact their primary care physician to see if they are eligible for monoclonal antibodies,” Sampson said. Weekly COVID data for Erie County This shows the rest of the county’s weekly COVID-19 measurements from the State Department of Health. Incidence per 100,000 increased from 139.8 to 153.9.

The average daily number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilation decreased from 11.3 to 9.1.

The positive rate of the COVID-19 test increased from 8.3% to 9.4%.

The proportion of emergency outpatients with COVID-19 symptoms increased from 1.6% to 2.6%. Contact David Bruce [email protected].. Follow him on Twitter @ETNBruce..

