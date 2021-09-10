Advisory Board recommends immunocompromised Canadians to receive a third COVID-19 vaccine

The Canadian Vaccine National Advisory Board currently recommends that certain immunocompromised individuals be vaccinated with a third COVID-19 vaccine, but it is still unclear whether to provide additional injections to a wider population. No decision has been reached.

In a new recommendation from the National Advisory Board on Immunization (NACI) released Friday, Canadians with moderate to severe immunodeficiency are Pfizer BioNTech and Modana.

For those who have already experienced the double dose series, NACI ideally recommends providing a third dose of the mRNA vaccine, which the Commission should consider as a “booster”. I emphasized that it was not.

In a statement, NACI Chair Dr. Shelley Deeks explained that the goal was to provide additional injections to people who “may have a slightly lower response to the first vaccination.”

“This is not uncommon for immunocompromised groups. In immunocompromised groups, we often recommend different vaccine schedules to achieve better prophylaxis,” she continued. “This is different from the booster dose used to boost an immune response that has diminished over time.”

The Commission is also considering whether additional doses may be needed for other groups, but “it is too early to comment on the status of evidence of general booster immunity at this time,” Dikes said. rice field.

Discussion about providing additional shots

In response to inquiries from CBC News, Dr. Madhukar Pai, a professor of epidemiology and global health at McGill University in Montreal, said NACI’s approach to limiting third doses to immunocompromised individuals is a “wise strategy.” Said.

“I hope NACI does not propose [third] “It would be difficult to defend from a scientific point of view and very difficult to justify from a global vaccine fairness point of view,” he said.

New recommendations come out when many people around the world are discussing the benefits of receiving additional COVID-19 vaccines in different groups.

Here in Canada, some residents are already set to take a third dose. Ontario When Alberta We provide additional shots to certain vulnerable populations, including some transplant recipients, cancer patients, immunocompromised individuals, and residents of various care facilities. Saskatchewan When Quebec We offer additional rounds of mRNA shots for people who want to travel to countries that may not be aware of the combination vaccination status.

Israel The third dose of COVID-19 vaccine is now available to all people over the age of 12. We We plan to provide boosters to everyone eight months after the second shot from September 20th.

However, given the disparities in global vaccine deployment during this pandemic, such a broad approach has been criticized.

“We plan to give out additional life jackets to those who already have life jackets, but others will drown without having any life jackets,” said the World Health Organization emergency leader. Expert Dr. Mike Ryan said at a recent press conference.

The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) No need to rush booster shots For the general public, all licensed vaccines are highly protective against hospitalization, serious illness, and death from COVID-19.

And other wealthy countries with adequate vaccines are taking a slightly more subtle approach. France, Germany, UK Announced a third dose only to certain vulnerable populations.

Regarding the new recommendations for a third dose offered in Canada, NACI said it refers to patients with moderate to severe immunodeficiency. The following conditions:

Aggressive treatment of solid tumors or hematological malignancies.

Received a solid organ transplant receiving immunosuppressive therapy.

Receiving Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR)-T cell therapy or hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (within 2 years of receiving transplantation or immunosuppressive therapy).

Moderate to severe primary immunodeficiency (eg, DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome).

Patients with stage 3 or advanced untreated HIV infection and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome.

Aggressive treatment with specific immunosuppressive therapies.

Jab PHAC Update for Kids

“There is a very wide group of individuals who may be receiving treatment that causes underlying health or immunodeficiency,” Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said on Friday.

According to a recent study, a third dose of someone may increase the immune response, but not everyone receives that additional protection, according to Tam.

She also said that some people are advised to get a third dose of the mRNA vaccine, but those who can’t get that type of vaccine can talk to their doctor about getting a viral vector vaccine such as AstraZeneca. ..

Dr. Howard Njoo, Deputy Public Health Officer in Canada, said clinical trials are underway to examine immunization of children aged 5 to 11 and the results will come back in the fall.

Once the trial is complete, Health Canada officials will need to review the data, and Njoo will finalize the children’s jab as early as the end of the year if all regulatory hurdles are met. Said there is a possibility.

“It may be optimistic, but I’m sure something will go on next year, but hopefully it might work better towards the end of the year, but it’s waiting. “He said. Said.