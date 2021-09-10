According to the CDC, there is a new study showing that unvaccinated people are 11 times more likely to die from Covid.





Healthcare workers examine a 45-year-old unvaccinated Covid-19 patient from the stomach to the back at the Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit on September 2, 2021 in Tarzana, California. To do. Apgomes | AFP | Getty Images Unvaccinated people are 11 times more likely to die from Covid-19 than vaccinated people, a large study by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found. At a briefing on Friday, CDC director Rochelle Warrensky said the study investigated Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in 13 states and “found further evidence of the power of vaccination.” Over 600,000 Covid cases from April to mid-July were analyzed and associated with vaccination status. Unvaccinated people were about 4.5 times more likely to be infected with the virus, more than 10 times more likely to be hospitalized for the virus, and 11 times more likely to die of the disease. NS Previous CDC study Unvaccinated people are five times more likely to be infected with Covid and 29 times more likely to be hospitalized for the virus, based on data from only 43,127 Covid cases in Los Angeles County from May to July. I understand. According to the CDC, about 54% of the US population is fully vaccinated. “Vaccination works,” Warensky said. “We have the scientific tools needed to turn the corner of this pandemic.” Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is taking off his protective mask at a Senate Expenditure Committee hearing in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Greg Nash | Bloomberg | Getty Images The study will be published in a weekly morbidity and mortality report scheduled for Friday. President Joe Biden Thursday Covid-19 Announces Extensive Plans to Increase Vaccination Rate In the United States, it pressures private employers to exempt labor and requires federal employees, contractors, and health workers to shoot.

