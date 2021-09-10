Health
Doctors say the COVID-19 vaccine saved more than 70 lives in the Waterloo region
According to one of the region’s top doctors, the COVID-19 vaccine has prevented more than 70 deaths in the Waterloo region.
“”From December 22, 2020 to August 28, 2021, the COVID-19 vaccine is estimated to have prevented 3,498 cases, 520 hospitalizations and 73 deaths in individuals over the age of 18 in our area. .. Bana told reporters Friday morning.
She also said that the prevalence of unvaccinated people was much higher than that of residents who received two COVID-19 vaccines this month alone.
“As of September 1, the 7-day average rate of COVID-19 was 8.6 times higher in unvaccinated individuals than in fully vaccinated individuals,” Bana said.
According to the Vaccination Task Force in the region, 408,769 residents are currently vaccinated. This is 690 people over a day ago.
An increasing number of students are expected to face mental health problems as they return to Ontario schools
This means that 69.41% of the local population is currently vaccinated, and discounting those who are not yet eligible for vaccination raises that number to 80.61%.
“Of the cases reported in the last 30 days, 70.8 people were unvaccinated,” said Bana. This means that 30% of the population is involved in 70% of new cases in the region.
The number is even higher when we see people in the intensive care unit who had to be hospitalized even though they were not vaccinated.
“The majority of hospitalizations (72.2 percent) were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and 100 percent of all cases were admitted to the ICU,” said Bana.
Two people died this month related to COVID-19, but nothing was reported on Friday, with 291 deaths.
Bana says both September victims were unvaccinated.
She also said the number of new cases reported daily is also beginning to increase.
On Friday, Waterloo Public Health reported 33 new COVID-19 cases. This is the highest number the region has reported since 9th July.
This will increase the average number of new cases over 7 days to 23.4. This number has been slowly increasing since it was 13 on July 27th.
An additional 22 people cleared the virus, bringing the total number of cases resolved in the area to 18,705.
This leaves 194 active COVID-19 cases in the area, including 8 in the area’s hospital as a result of COVID-19, 7 of whom require intensive care.
Elsewhere, Ontario reported 848 new COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Friday cases are most common in almost a week. Currently, the total number of state proceedings is 572,978.
Of the 848 new cases recorded, 534 were unvaccinated, 76 were partially vaccinated, 189 were fully vaccinated, and 49 were unknown. The data showed that.
According to friday report, 166 in Toronto, 117 in Peel, 77 in York, 74 in Windsor-Essex, 53 in Hamilton, 53 in Ottawa and 48 in Durham. rice field.
All other local public health departments reported less than 45 new cases in state reports.
With five new deaths recorded, the state’s death toll has increased to 9,590. In addition, the Ontario Department of Health said six more deaths occurred more than a month ago due to data cleanup, adding to the overall total.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
..
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8181327/kitchener-waterloo-covid-cases-september-10-coronavirus/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]