Doctors say the COVID-19 vaccine saved more than 70 lives in the Waterloo region

According to one of the region’s top doctors, the COVID-19 vaccine has prevented more than 70 deaths in the Waterloo region.

“”From December 22, 2020 to August 28, 2021, the COVID-19 vaccine is estimated to have prevented 3,498 cases, 520 hospitalizations and 73 deaths in individuals over the age of 18 in our area. .. Bana told reporters Friday morning.

She also said that the prevalence of unvaccinated people was much higher than that of residents who received two COVID-19 vaccines this month alone.

“As of September 1, the 7-day average rate of COVID-19 was 8.6 times higher in unvaccinated individuals than in fully vaccinated individuals,” Bana said.

According to the Vaccination Task Force in the region, 408,769 residents are currently vaccinated. This is 690 people over a day ago.

















This means that 69.41% of the local population is currently vaccinated, and discounting those who are not yet eligible for vaccination raises that number to 80.61%.

“Of the cases reported in the last 30 days, 70.8 people were unvaccinated,” said Bana. This means that 30% of the population is involved in 70% of new cases in the region.

The number is even higher when we see people in the intensive care unit who had to be hospitalized even though they were not vaccinated.

“The majority of hospitalizations (72.2 percent) were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and 100 percent of all cases were admitted to the ICU,” said Bana.

Two people died this month related to COVID-19, but nothing was reported on Friday, with 291 deaths.

Bana says both September victims were unvaccinated.

She also said the number of new cases reported daily is also beginning to increase.

On Friday, Waterloo Public Health reported 33 new COVID-19 cases. This is the highest number the region has reported since 9th July.

This will increase the average number of new cases over 7 days to 23.4. This number has been slowly increasing since it was 13 on July 27th.

An additional 22 people cleared the virus, bringing the total number of cases resolved in the area to 18,705.

This leaves 194 active COVID-19 cases in the area, including 8 in the area’s hospital as a result of COVID-19, 7 of whom require intensive care.

Elsewhere, Ontario reported 848 new COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Friday cases are most common in almost a week. Currently, the total number of state proceedings is 572,978.

Of the 848 new cases recorded, 534 were unvaccinated, 76 were partially vaccinated, 189 were fully vaccinated, and 49 were unknown. The data showed that.

According to friday report, 166 in Toronto, 117 in Peel, 77 in York, 74 in Windsor-Essex, 53 in Hamilton, 53 in Ottawa and 48 in Durham. rice field.

All other local public health departments reported less than 45 new cases in state reports.

With five new deaths recorded, the state’s death toll has increased to 9,590. In addition, the Ontario Department of Health said six more deaths occurred more than a month ago due to data cleanup, adding to the overall total.