NB COVID-19 Summary: 24 new cases, state vaccine stockpile completed

New Brunswick confirmed 24 new cases and 9 recovery of COVID-19 on Friday.

Public health said in a news release that 92 percent of new cases were completely unvaccinated.

Six people are hospitalized, including three in the intensive care unit.

The state currently has 136 active cases of respiratory illness.

The 24 new cases are categorized as follows:

Moncton Region, Zone 1, 6 Cases:

Those under 19 years old

20-29 people

30-39 people 3 people

40-49 people

All six cases are under investigation.

St. John area, Zone 2, 2 cases:

50-59 people

70-79 people

Both cases are contact information for previously confirmed cases.

Fredericton Region, Zones 3 and 4 Cases:

20-29 people

30-39 people

40-49 people

60-69 people

Two cases are contacts for previously identified cases, and two are under investigation.

Edmundston Region, Zones 4, 6 Cases:

2 people under 19 years old

50-59 people 3 people

60-69 people

4 are contacts for previously confirmed cases and 2 are under investigation

Campbellton Region, Zones 5, 5 Cases:

2 people under 19 years old

20-29 people

30-39 people

40-49 people

Three were previously confirmed case contacts and two are under investigation.

Bassert area, zone 6, one case:

The case is travel related.

So far, the state has conducted 420,728 inspections of COVID-19.

NB vaccine stock completed

New Brunswick’s COVID-19 vaccine stockpile has been completed for the time being and the state will not receive any additional shipments from Ottawa.

The state has been vaccinated more than 1.3 million times since its distribution began in December last year.

Also, no more shipments to any state have been made, according to the federal website, which has shown future distribution schedules since earlier this year.

“New Brunswick has received all the requested quotas from the National Operations Center,” said Gale Harding, a spokesman for the Ministry of Health.

“As the business returns to a more traditional model, the state is now ordering vaccines based on demand.”

As of Friday, Harding said the remaining 182,273 stockpiles “meet the demand for COVID-19 vaccination in the state. If more vaccines are needed at a later date, the required amount. To secure. “

In early 2021, demand for vaccines exceeded supply. However, the pace of vaccination has leveled off during the summer.

As of Friday, 85.4 percent of eligible New Brunswickers over the age of 12 had at least one vaccination, and 76.6 percent had been fully vaccinated with two vaccinations.

If everyone receives the second dose in the first dose, enough dose remains to be fully vaccinated for more than about 60,000 people.

That’s about 94 percent of the eligible population and 84 percent of the total population.

The federal government has distributed 63 million doses to the states: “Continuous access to vaccines for newly eligible populations in states and territories, and additional additions that may be needed over time. “To provide a dose of” states that there are 10.7 million doses at hand.

Occurrence in Moncton Shelter

Public health has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Harvest House, a shelter and community center in Moncton.

Currently, there are 6 confirmed cases in the shelter.

“Following the confirmation of one positive case, members of the state’s rapid outbreak control team were assigned and residents and staff were tested,” public health said.

Incidence of Metepenagiag increases to 9

Another case of COVID-19 was identified at Metepenagiag Mi’kmaq Nation, bringing the total community of western Miramichi to nine.

Bill Ward said the new case was directly related to the community’s original case cluster, which was first detected last Saturday.

“In yesterday’s case, contact tracing was complete. Anyone who was exposed directly was informed to quarantine and wait for the test,” Ward said in a Facebook post Thursday night.

He said the community is hosting a pop-up test site in the parking lot of the Red Bank Health Center from 1 pm to 6 pm on Friday. No reservation required. Members of the community can drive or walk through the site for testing.

“We are urging everyone to take the test tomorrow,” Ward said.

COVID Vaccine Clinic

A mobile vaccine clinic will be held in Fredericton on Saturday for those who have not yet received the first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Located at the New Brunswick State Exhibition Center, it runs from 1 pm to 5 pm.

The clinic administers the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Atlantic COVID Summary

Nova Scotia reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. There are currently 78 active cases in the state, with one hospitalized.

Newfoundland and Labrador confirmed 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, with 45 active cases.

There are four active cases of COVID-19 in Prince Edward Island, as no new cases have been reported as of Wednesday.

New public notice

Public health has identified locations in New Brunswick where people may have been exposed to the coronavirus in the last two weeks.

Moncton Region, Zone 1:

September 5th, 1am to 2am – 2nd floor nightclub, 837 Main St., Moncton

837 Main St., Moncton September 5th, 2am to 2:30 am – Mama’s Restaurant, 806 Main St., Moncton

806 Main St., Moncton September 4th, 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm – Kelsey’s Restaurant , 141 Trinity Dr., Moncton

, 141 Trinity Dr., Moncton September 4th, 2pm-5pm – Nita’s Bar and Grill , 1999 Mountain Rd. , Moncton

, 1999 Mountain Rd. , Moncton September 3rd, 7:30 am to 1:30 pm – Cafe Cognito 581 Main St., Moncton

Fredericton Region, Zone 3:

September 4th, 1:30 pm to 4 pm – Upper Miramichi Rural Park, 6094 Route 8, Boyes Town

Edmundston Region, Zone 4:

September 7th, 2pm to 3:30 pm – Walmart, 494 Madawaska Rd. , Grand Falls

494 Madawaska Rd. , Grand Falls September 5th, 9:30 am to noon – St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 2154 Route 130, limestone siding

2154 Route 130, limestone siding September 3rd, 3pm to 3:30 pm – Walmart, 494 Madawaska Rd. , Grand Falls

494 Madawaska Rd. , Grand Falls September 3rd, 2pm to 3pm – Canadian tires, 383 Madawaska Rd. , Grand Falls

383 Madawaska Rd. , Grand Falls September 3rd, 8am-4: 30pm – town hall [Public Health Office, Mental Health Office, Social Development, Library, Police Office, Town Planning Office], 131 Pleasant Rd. , Grand Falls)

131 Pleasant Rd. , Grand Falls) September 1st, 8pm-9pm – Walmart, 494 Madawaska Rd. , Grand Falls

Campbellton Region, Zone 5:

September 4- Listuguj Golf and Country Club, 30565 McLeods Rte. 134, Campbellton

30565 McLeods Rte. 134, Campbellton September 4th and 5th – Life church, 198 Roseberry St., Campbellton

Bassert Area, Zone 6:

September 8th, 8am to noon – NBCC – Bassert Campus, Main Building , 725 College Rd. , Bathurst

, 725 College Rd. , Bathurst September 4th, 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm – Studio Olympus, 1079 Principale Rd. , Beresford

Previous exposure notification

Public health has identified positive cases of COVID-19 in individuals who may have been infected during the next flight.

August 29 – Air Canada Flight 8496 – Departed from Toronto to St. John at 2:56 pm

– Departed from Toronto to St. John at 2:56 pm August 27 – Air Canada Flight 8904 – Departs from Montreal to Moncton at 10:28 pm

Public health has also identified locations in New Brunswick where people may have been exposed to the coronavirus in the last two weeks.

Moncton Region, Zone 1:

September 4th, 10am to 11:30 am – Shampoo Mall, 477 Paul Street, Dieppe

477 Paul Street, Dieppe September 1st, 11:00 pm to 1:00 am – Third glass bar, 819 Main St., Moncton

819 Main St., Moncton August 31st, 11am to 2pm – 24/7 fitness club, 121 Pinglen Road, River View

121 Pinglen Road, River View August 31st 9pm-2am – Wise Guys Pub, 176 Robinson Street, Moncton

176 Robinson Street, Moncton August 28 – Hines Restaurant, 495 Mountain Rd. , Moncton

495 Mountain Rd. , Moncton August 28, 1:15 pm to 2:45 pm – Dararama, 105 Main St., Moncton

105 Main St., Moncton August 28, 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm – Super store, 165 Main St., Moncton

165 Main St., Moncton August 27, 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm – Costco, 140 Granite Dr., Moncton

St. John Region, Zone 2:

September 1st, 12:30 pm to 3:00 pm – Costco, 300 Retail Dr., Saint John

Fredericton Region, Zone 3:

September 2nd, 6:30 pm to 7:10 pm – Wetmore Street Pub , 530 New Maryland Highway, New Maryland

, 530 New Maryland Highway, New Maryland August 28, 8 am-10am – MacShack, 22 Irishtown Rd. , Stanley

Edmundston Region, Zone 4:

August 28, 10:30 am to 11:00 am – Walmart, 805 Victoria Rd. , Edmanston

805 Victoria Rd. , Edmanston From August 20th to August 27th – Camp San Leonardo, 470 Route 17, Saint Leonard

470 Route 17, Saint Leonard From August 20th to August 27th – Pinky Roadside Diner, 470 Route 17, Saint Leonard

Campbellton Region, Zone 5:

From 2:45 pm to 4:45 pm on September 5 – North Shore Cinema, 52 Roseberry St., Campbellton

52 Roseberry St., Campbellton September 4th, 7pm to midnight – Balmoral Community Center, 21 Center Road, Balmoral

21 Center Road, Balmoral August 30th to September 4th – Chubby hairdresser , 81 A Roseberry St., Campbellton

, 81 A Roseberry St., Campbellton August 28, 9 am-10am – Irving, 173 Renfrew St., Dalhousie

173 Renfrew St., Dalhousie August 27, 5 pm to 6:30 pm – Brasserie 1026 Bar & Grill, 157 Water St., Campbellton

Bassert Area, Zone 6:

From 10 pm to 12:15 am on September 2nd – Dooleys , 426 B St., Tracady Shaila

, 426 B St., Tracady Shaila August 30th, 7:30 pm to 8:30 pm – Sobeys, 1125 St. Peter Avenue, Bassert

1125 St. Peter Avenue, Bassert August 28th, 10am to noon – Pur & Simple, 930 St. Anne St., Bassert

930 St. Anne St., Bassert August 27, 4 pm to 6 pm – Frenet grocery store, 625 Principale Rd. , Beresford

625 Principale Rd. , Beresford August 26th, 4pm-8pm – Joey’s Pub & Eatery, 2050 St. Peter Avenue, Bassert

2050 St. Peter Avenue, Bassert August 22, 28, 29 from 10am to noon – gym, 1935 St. Peter Avenue, Bassert

1935 St. Peter Avenue, Bassert August 27, 4 pm to 6 pm – Walmart, 900 St. Anne St., Bassert

A complete list of possible exposures It is updated regularly and is available on the government website.

What to do if you have symptoms

People worried that COVID-19 may be possible Take a self-assessment test online..

According to public health, symptoms of the disease include fever above 38 ° C, new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new malaise, and dyspnea.

For children, symptoms also include purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with any of these symptoms should be at home and call 811 or their doctor and follow the instructions.