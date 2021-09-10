According to experts, September is a “critical time” for Canada’s COVID-19 battle.

September in Canada COVID-19 PandemicAccording to public health and infectious disease experts.

Students all over the country Return to school, Fully vaccinated travelers Canada’s political leaders are in the final stages of being allowed to re-enter the country from around the world Federal election campaign..

These events take place when Canada is in the midst of the fourth wave of COVID-19, led by the Delta Variant, and Canadians are beginning to plan autumn and winter indoors.

“In the Northern Hemisphere … the seasons change and there is a large (world) population there,” said Kerry Bowman, a professor of bioethics at the University of Toronto.

“This is a very important time, as it can increase the number of variants and the emergence of variants.”

In Canada, cases of COVID-19 have increased over the course of several weeks, primarily among unvaccinated individuals. On Thursday, the country reported 4,179 new cases and 27 deaths.

Of the 1,510 new cases reported Thursday, Alberta led the nation, followed by Ontario with 798, British Columbia with 774, and Quebec with 703.

Alberta continues to bear the brunt of the fourth wave. The healthcare system is becoming more and more tense, with 679 Albertans hospitalized as of Thursday, over 150 of whom are being treated in the ICU.

As a result, Alberta has postponed all selective and many outpatient surgeries in Calgary, increased the capacity of the ICU and relocated staff to the ICU and COVID-19 units.

In July, Alberta was one of the first states to strip an important layer of COVID-19 restrictions, including completing asymptomatic tests and not notifying close contact with exposure.

Other states have relaxed the pandemic rules, but have had to retreat in the last few weeks. Take British Columbia as an example. Health Minister Adrian Dix announced Thursday that some hospitals have postponed non-urgent surgery due to a surge. The state also abolished the obligation to mask, but the incidents began to increase rapidly and had to be re-imposed last month.

For the increasing number of cases in Alberta, part of the problem is vaccination coverage. Only 70% of qualified Alberta are fully vaccinated, the lowest immunization rate in Canada.

On Friday, Dr. Teresatum told reporters at a press conference that 7.3 million Canadians had not yet been vaccinated.

So far, 85% of eligible Canadians have been partially vaccinated and 78% have been fully vaccinated.

“There are still a lot of people and opportunities for the virus to spread,” Tam said. “All vaccinations are important, from the community level to all target age groups.”

She said Canada is focusing on increasing vaccination rates between the ages of 18 and 39 in order to “slow the growth of the epidemic enough to reduce the risk of exceeding medical capacity during the winter.” Added.

“Achieving these benefits quickly can also reduce the need for more destructive measures that may be needed to manage activities when medical capacity is threatened.” Added Mr. Tam.

One of the unvaccinated groups is children under the age of 12. The trial is ongoing, but no vaccine has been approved for that age group.

Dr. Omar Khan, a professor of biomedical engineering at the University of Toronto, said it was important to monitor how the Delta spreads among children in September of this year, now that the school has opened.

Kahn said most children are asymptomatic, but some may get sick.

“When school is reopened … I think it’s more likely to be contagious in the community, because with face-to-face learning, that’s what it is,” he said.

“So we keep looking at it carefully.”

The state has introduced measures to protect students and staff from COVID-19, including enhanced ventilation systems in Ontario and mask obligations in Quebec.

















When children return to school and vaccination levels peak, Canadians must remain vigilant towards the fall, as COVID-19 “doesn’t improve on its own,” Khan added. ..

Barry Pakes, a professor at the University of Toronto’s Dalla Lana School of Public Health, said in an email that key indicators to watch this month include case count, hospitalization, ICU data, and vaccination rates for different age groups. Stated. To global news.

Also, be aware of occurrences at large meetings, school extracurricular lessons, and other events.

“September is a reopening of school and children are the largest group of unvaccinated individuals and an important time,” he writes. “The best way to protect children who are not vaccinated is for the whole family to be vaccinated and to comply with school measures such as screening and masking.”

Opportunity for Canada to become a global leader

For Bowman, September offers Canada the opportunity to become a leader in global health.

Canada has been successful in controlling pandemics compared to other countries, but in order to truly defeat COVID-19, Canada needs to stick to the fight against pandemics around the world and increase its commitment. He said.

“There is a lack of national leadership for the entire pandemic. No country has global leadership … I think this is an opportunity for Canada. I am concerned about justice domestically and globally. If we say we are us, that’s right, “he said.

Bowman added that Canada needs to increase vaccine shipments to COVAX, a global vaccine sharing program that supports low-income countries.

“People with immunodeficiency and some may need a booster shot, but for ethical and epidemiological reasons, in the short term, it means a booster shot (meaning a third dose). ) Should not be disseminated, “he says. Said.

“We really have to start a deeper commitment to the bigger world to protect ourselves, and because that is the right thing to do.”

