New aggregation adds 16,000 lost nursing home residents to COVID





Friday, September 10, 2021 (HealthDay News)-The number of cases and deaths from COVID-19 in nursing homes in the United States appears to be significantly underestimated. according to New research, That’s because US federal guidelines did not require reporting cases and deaths to nursing homes until May 24, 2020, a few months later. Pandemic I started. “In the early months of the pandemic, there were approximately 68,000 unreported cases and 16,000 unreported deaths from COVID-19 due to delays in the federal reporting system for cases and deaths in nursing homes,” the application said. Karen Shen, a public senior researcher, said. Labor economist at Harvard University. “The underreporting explanation changes the understanding of nursing home tolls across locations and facilities,” she added. For example, using figures reported without delays, the same number of nursing home residents died in New York (5,776) and California (5,622), or about 5 people died for every 100 beds in both states. It means that. But when the unreported deaths were explained, the numbers changed dramatically, she said. “We estimate that 9,276 people have died in nursing homes in New York. [8 deaths per 100 beds], Compared to 6,487 in California [5.5 deaths per 100 beds]”Shen said. The delay in federal reporting had a major impact on the number of nursing homes. Shen said the data should not be used without any qualifications or modifications. “We also hope that in the future there will be a faster and clearer data collection effort to avoid some of the confusion that has arisen during this pandemic,” she added. In a new study, Shen et al. Compared cases and deaths of COVID reported to the US National Health and Safety Network (NHSN) and the state health department by May 31, 2020. The sample included a number of 20 states and about 12,000 nursing homes. Researchers have expanded these data to include over 15,000 nursing homes nationwide. On average, 44% of COVID cases and 40% of deaths were reported to the state health department, but not to NHSN.

