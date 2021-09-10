Delta variants cause more serious breakthroughs than expected, and the risk of unvaccination is 10 times higher – NBC New York

What you need to know CDC researchers examined the severe COVID outcome rates of unvaccinated and fully vaccinated individuals during the period when Delta’s weekly case prevalence changed from less than 1% to 90%.

During that time frame, fully vaccinated people in the 13 jurisdictions surveyed (including NYC) accounted for 9% of new COVID deaths and 8% of new hospitalizations.

Still, the protection provided by the vaccine is clear. Even after Delta becomes dominant, fully vaccinated people are one-fifth the risk of infection, one-tenth the risk of hospitalization, and the risk of death compared to unvaccinated people. Was one tenth.

A new CDC survey conducted on Friday provides what could be the most shocking evidence of the threat to date. Highly contagious delta variant It is possible to pose fully vaccinated, especially as it robbed all other COVID-19 strains to dominate the American case.

But what is clear, researchers have found that the risk is 10-fold greater for people who are not completely immune to the virus.

NS Analyzed health institution Percentage of total cases, hospitalizations and deaths by vaccination status in 13 jurisdictions, including New York City from April 4th to July 17th. The prevalence of Delta in the United States surged from less than 1% to 90% in new weekly cases. ..

(((According to the CDC, nearly 99% of positive samples in the United States are currently being tested. -And at least 98% of everything tested in New York City When New jersey last month. )

We thought that if about 70% of the country was vaccinated, we could control the pandemic. But even in highly vaccinated countries, it is a variant of Delta that leads to a surge in cases, which changes math. Dr. Sae Yamamoto, an epidemiologist in Alabama, says 90% may be needed to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

In that time frame, fully vaccinated people in the 13 jurisdictions surveyed accounted for 9% of new COVID deaths and 8% of new hospitalizations. Health authorities at all levels of government are consistently concerned about the first two indicators of the most serious consequences associated with COVID breakthrough infections, but accounted for 8% of new cases during the same period. rice field.

Undoubtedly, vaccination (especially this CDC report does not classify breakthrough cases by vaccine brand) has been proven as a guardian. During the period April 4 to July 17, 91%, 92%, and 92% of COVID-related deaths, hospitalizations, and cases were included in unvaccinated, respectively. But the obvious risk to fully immunized people has been a serious problem in recent months.





And, based on a CDC study, the risk seemed to increase as the weekly prevalence of Delta increased. In this latest survey, the survey period was divided into two periods. From April 4th to June 19th, when the prevalence of Delta rose significantly, and from June 20th to July 17th, when we had comprehensive control over the United States and the world.

In the first date range evaluated, fully vaccinated people accounted for 8% of deaths from new COVIDs, 7% of hospitalizations and 5% of cases. These rates increased dramatically during the study period from June 20th to July 17th, reaching 16% of new COVID deaths, 14% of new hospitalizations, and 18% of new COVID cases. ..





Complete vaccination rates across the 13 jurisdictions surveyed increased between the two periods. It increased from 37% in the first period from April 4th to June 19th to 53% in the second period from June 20th to July 17th. % Vaccine efficacy, CDC, vaccinated people accounted for 6% of new cases, close to 5% observed in the first period investigated, and about 10% of new cases in the second period He said he expected to occupy. Less than 18% found.

According to the CDC, fully vaccinated people, who accounted for 18% of new COVID cases between June 20th and July 17th, would have been expected to have 80% vaccine efficacy. .. When the prevalence of Delta exceeded 50%, the proportion of fully vaccinated patients in new COVID cases in each age group increased at a rate that reflected the low vaccination efficacy benchmark of 80%, researchers said. Have stated.

According to the CDC, the increase in COVID hospitalizations and deaths among vaccinated people over the age of 65 was also higher than expected. Still, the overwhelming risk delta it poses to unvaccinated people is evident in this latest data-the fact authorities in New York City and elsewhere are working to solidify the United States.

In all 13 US jurisdictions, unvaccinated people had significantly higher rates of new deaths, hospitalizations, and cases than unvaccinated people. According to this latest CDC study, the findings show that Delta is more likely to cause breakthrough infections than other strains, but is less likely to cause more serious consequences in a statistically significant sense. Consistent with previous studies shown.

Even after Delta has become the predominant variant, fully vaccinated people are five times less likely to be infected with COVID and 10 more likely to be hospitalized than unvaccinated people. It is twice as low and the chances of dying from virus-related complications are ten times lower. CDC was found.

“The findings were consistent with a potential reduction in vaccine protection against confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection and continued strong protection against COVID-19-related hospitalizations and deaths,” the CDC study said.

“Vaccination prevents serious illnesses caused by COVID-19, including delta variants, and monitors the incidence of COVID-19 by vaccination status to accelerate changes in vaccine-related defenses. This can be confirmed through well-controlled vaccine efficacy studies. ”According to the study.





Researchers have added partially vaccinated people to the non-immunized assessment, delays in reporting deaths, assumptions about when Delta’s weekly case prevalence reaches 50%, and 13 jurisdictions. The US population identifies many restrictions in the study, including the fact that the area occupies only 25%.

Locally, both New York and New Jersey Suffering of their most severe new cases and hospitalization loads since May -However, none of the latest figures are slightly compared to the spring 2020 figures.

In his first speech as Governor, New York Governor Kathy Hokul addressed the Delta Variant in the days prior to being officially sworn in, reporting a total of 6,151 new daily cases on Friday. bottom. 16.16.

She also reported 43 new daily deaths. This is the highest number of days since April 30th (44), but Hochul He launched her administration by reporting those numbers in a different way than her predecessor.

Based on New York state data, the number of new deaths and cases caused by breakthrough cases is unknown.

The US government also strongly acknowledges the threat of Delta. President Joe Biden announced on Thursday a six-point plan to combat the threat of that variant, including clearing new vaccination obligations and school recommendations.

See all the highlights of Biden’s new Delta Variant strategy here.

