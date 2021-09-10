North Dakota reports first West Nile virus death this year

BISMARCK — On Friday, September 10, the North Dakota Department of Health announced the state’s first West Nile virus-related death this year.

The person was a resident of southwestern North Dakota over the age of 60, the Department of Health said in a news release. To date, 19 cases of West Nile fever have been reported in 2021, of which 10 have been hospitalized.

“People over the age of 60, or those with underlying health problems, are at greatest risk of developing a serious illness due to (West Nile virus) infection. Individual death is (West Nile virus). ) Is tragicly reminiscent of how dangerous it is, “said Amanda Bakken, a health bureau epidemiologist, in a statement.

Last year, there were seven cases of West Nile fever in the state, with no associated deaths, state health officials said.

West Nile fever is most commonly spread to people by infected mosquitoes. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention According to the CDC, 8 out of 10 people infected with West Nile fever have no symptoms.

However, in severe cases, the North Dakota Department of Health states that the virus can cause “high fever, severe headaches, stiff shoulders, mental status changes, and death.”

According to the Department of Health, cases of West Nile fever in North Dakota usually peak in late summer. Until the frost can reduce the number of mosquitoes, the department encourages people to protect themselves from mosquito bites. If you have symptoms related to West Nile fever, talk to your healthcare provider right away.

NDDoH recommends the following to prevent mosquito bites:

Use insect repellent

Wear protective clothing such as long-sleeved shirts and long trousers outdoors

Limit outdoor activities from dusk to dawn

Remove stagnant water in containers near homes where mosquitoes can lay eggs

Install window screens to prevent mosquitoes from entering the house

Keep a well-organized garden and landscape around the house

