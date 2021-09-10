Booster Shot, Effectiveness of COVID-19 Vaccine

Clinical the study The mRNA vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna has initially been shown to be more than 90% effective against serious COVID-19 disease.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been found to be slightly less effective, but it is still more protective against hospitalization.

However, researchers at the University of California, San Diego I have written Last week’s New England Journal of Medicine attributed the efficacy of the mRNA vaccine to symptomatic COVID-19 cases to 65% by July 2021, due to the decline in efficacy over time. Stated.

“The decline in effectiveness is not surprising at all,” he said. Dr. Francesca Triani, Professor of Clinical Medicine in the Department of Infectious Diseases and Global Public Health, University of California, San Diego School of Medicine, and Program Director of Infection Prevention and Clinical Epidemiology, University of California, San Diego.

“Clinical trial data suggest that reduced efficacy occurs months after complete vaccination, but our findings show that vaccine efficacy against mild symptomatic disease is significant in the face of delta variants. It is low, indicating that it has declined 6 to 8 months after vaccination is complete, “Torriani explained.

Jonathan H. Watanabe, Ph.D., PhD, COVID-19 Health Outcome Researcher and Vice Dean of Assessment and Quality at the University of California, Irvine, found that the efficacy of mRNA vaccines appears to decrease by about 6% every two months. The study has shown to Healthline.

on the other hand, study In conclusion from Israel, the third booster dose of the mRNA vaccine seemed to significantly restore the protective effect.

“We found that the probability of being positive for SARS-CoV-2 infection 7-13 days after booster shots was reduced by 48-68% and the marginal effect increased to 70-70 days 14-20 days after booster shots. 84 Percentage, “reported Maccabi Healthcare Services researchers.

“There isn’t much discussion about administering antibody boosts to the most prevalent ones. [Delta] Variant, “says Watanabe.