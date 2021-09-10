According to NB, 92% of the new COVID-19 cases on Friday relate to people who are not fully vaccinated. 24 new infectious diseases

Halifax-New Brunswick reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 and 9 recovery on Friday, increasing the number of active cases in the state to 136.

According to public health, 92% of Friday’s cases relate to individuals who have not been fully vaccinated with COVID-19.

Six of Friday’s incidents occurred in the state’s Moncton region (Zone 1) and involved:

People under the age of 19

People in their 20s

3 people in their 30s

People in their 40s

All six cases in the Moncton area are under investigation.

There are two cases in the St. John area (Zone 2):

People in their 50s

People in their 70s

Both of these cases are contacts for previously reported cases.

Four cases are located in the Fredericton region (Zone 3) and include:

People in their 20s

People in their thirties

People in their 40s

People in their 60s

Two of these cases are contacts for previously reported cases and two are under investigation.

The six cases reported on Friday are in the Edmundston region (Zone 4) and include:

2 people under 19 years old

3 people in their 50s

People in their 60s

Four of these cases are close contacts with previously reported infections, and two are under investigation.

Five cases are located in the Campbellton area (Zone 5) and include:

2 people under 19 years old

People in their 20s

People in their thirties

People in their 40s

Three of these cases are closely related and two are under investigation.

One case is the Bassert area (Zone 6), which involves individuals in their 50s. This case is related to travel.

Vaccine renewal

As of Friday, 76.6% of New Brunswickers over the age of 12 were fully vaccinated and 85.4% were initially vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine.

A total of 1,127,422 vaccinations have been given in New Brunswick.

Due to COVID-19, there are currently 6 patients in the New Brunswick hospital. Three of those patients are in the intensive care unit.

All qualified New Brands Wickers can now book a second dose at least 28 days after the first dose.

Outbreak declared at harvest home in Moncton area

Public health has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Harvest House, a shelter and community center in Moncton.

After a positive case was identified, a member of the state’s rapid outbreak control team was assigned to his home.

According to public health, residents and staff were tested and six cases were identified at the facility.

COVID-19 case data

A cumulative total of 2,909 COVID-19s have occurred in New Brunswick since the outbreak of the pandemic.

A total of 2,725 people have recovered and 47 have died in the state from COVID-19.

According to public health, a total of 420,728 COVID-19 tests have been processed since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Case numbers are categorized into seven health zones in New Brunswick.

Zone 1 – Moncton Area: 786 confirmed cases (46 active cases)

Zone 2 – St. John Region: 338 confirmed cases (5 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton Region: 540 confirmed cases (25 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston Region: 801 confirmed cases (23 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton Region: 208 confirmed cases (14 active cases)

Zone 6 – Bassert Region: 161 confirmed cases (11 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi Area: 75 confirmed cases (12 active cases)

Mobile Vaccination Clinic

Public Health has set up a mobile vaccination clinic for people who have not yet received the first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The clinic will be held Saturday from 1 pm to 5 pm at the New Brunswick State Exhibition in Fredericton.

“”Attendees are required to bring a Medicare card, a record of vaccinations in the event of a second vaccination, and a signed consent form, “public health wrote in a news release on Friday. Suitable for people over 12 years old, it can be used safely and effectively as the first or second dose. “

Potential public exposure

People with viral symptoms and those who have been in places where they may be exposed to the public are advised to request a test online or call Tele-Care at 811 to make an appointment.