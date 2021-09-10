Health
Michigan reported 6,095 new coronavirus cases and 59 deaths on Thursday, September 9th and Friday, September 10th.
On Thursday, September 9th and Friday, September 10th, there were 6,095 new confirmed coronavirus cases, with an average of 3,047 confirmed daily COVID-19 infections.
Of the new deaths, 44 were identified in a death certificate review, three times a week, and the number of cases has been confirmed since the last web update on Wednesday, September 8, Michigan disease surveillance. Represents a new introduction to the system.
This was a total of two days, much higher than any recent update. A week ago, during the same period, the state reported 4,448 new reported cases.
According to the Department of Health and Human Services, Michigan reported an average of 2,110 new confirmed cases and 20 confirmed deaths per day last week.
This increased from an average of 2,000 new cases for 7 days reported on September 3, with an average of 20 deaths.
Since the start of the pandemic, 970,412 cases of coronavirus have been reported and 20,506 have been confirmed dead. In addition, the state has reported 117,789 possible cases and 1,315 possible deaths, which were determined by doctors and / or antigen tests to be COVID-19, but detect the presence of the virus. No confirmatory PCR test was performed.
Below is a graph showing the 7-day average of new cases reported per day across the pandemic. (Can’t you see the chart? click here.. )
Of the 83 counties in Michigan, 3 have not reported new cases. They include Keweenaw and Luce counties on the Upper Peninsula, and Montmorency county in northern Michigan.
Isabella County had the highest number of new cases per million. This was followed by St. Joseph, Lake, Marquette, Brunch, Iron, Oceana, Ionia and Delta.
The counties with the newest cases without population adjustment include Wayne (882), Auckland (674), Kent (577), McCorm (531), Ottawa (230), Genecy (188), Washtenaw (182). ), Kalamazoo (172) is included. ).
Thirty-one counties reported at least one death in the last two days. Oakland led with 13. McCorm reported 8, Kent reported 5, Wayne and Genecy reported 4, and Calhorn, Saginaw, and Ingham each reported 3.
As of Friday, the number of eligible individuals who received at least one COVID-19 vaccine increased to 61.0%.
Below is a graph showing vaccination rates by county. (Can’t you see the chart? click here.. )
As of Friday, September 10, state-wide hospitals are treating 1,479 patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases, and the ICU has 390 patients. Of those hospitalized, 27 are children and 180 are on ventilator. The weekly increase has increased since September 3, when the hospital treated 1,254 patients and 329 were in the ICU.
Of the 35,595 diagnostic tests processed on Thursday, September 9, 9.6% returned positive for SARS-CoV-2. One week ago, 9.08% were positive.
Can’t see the chart? click here..
The graph below shows new cases over the last 30 days based on the onset of symptoms. Recent figures are incomplete in this graph, as it can take up to a week or more after getting sick to see coronavirus test results.
You can recall charts for any county and hover your cursor over the bar to see the date and the number of cases.
Can’t see the chart below? click here..
The average 7-day death toll in Michigan is 20. This is a slight increase from September 3, when the average was 20 (this average is based on the date reported by MDHHS, not the actual date of death). The dead bowed in June and July, but began to sneak up in August.
In the worst case of last year, the state averaged more than 130 newly reported daily deaths. Since the vaccine became readily available, the number is well below 100.
For more information on state-wide data, please visit: MLive Coronavirus Data Page..
To find a test site near you State online test search Send an email to [email protected]Or call 888-535-6136 between 8am and 5pm on weekdays.
Read more on MLive:
Researchers estimate combined vaccination, innate immunity
School outbreaks are quadrupled and the overall cluster is increased by 18%
Tourism hurdles return with Delta Variant as Pure Michigan launches $ 2 million fall campaign
Employees suing Henry Ford Health System over COVID-19 vaccine obligations
Sources
2/ https://www.mlive.com/public-interest/2021/09/michigan-reports-6095-new-coronavirus-cases-59-deaths-thursday-sept-9-and-friday-sept-10.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]