Michigan reported 6,095 new coronavirus cases and 59 deaths on Thursday, September 9th and Friday, September 10th.

On Thursday, September 9th and Friday, September 10th, there were 6,095 new confirmed coronavirus cases, with an average of 3,047 confirmed daily COVID-19 infections.

Of the new deaths, 44 were identified in a death certificate review, three times a week, and the number of cases has been confirmed since the last web update on Wednesday, September 8, Michigan disease surveillance. Represents a new introduction to the system.

This was a total of two days, much higher than any recent update. A week ago, during the same period, the state reported 4,448 new reported cases.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, Michigan reported an average of 2,110 new confirmed cases and 20 confirmed deaths per day last week.

This increased from an average of 2,000 new cases for 7 days reported on September 3, with an average of 20 deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, 970,412 cases of coronavirus have been reported and 20,506 have been confirmed dead. In addition, the state has reported 117,789 possible cases and 1,315 possible deaths, which were determined by doctors and / or antigen tests to be COVID-19, but detect the presence of the virus. No confirmatory PCR test was performed.

Below is a graph showing the 7-day average of new cases reported per day across the pandemic. (Can’t you see the chart? click here.. )

Of the 83 counties in Michigan, 3 have not reported new cases. They include Keweenaw and Luce counties on the Upper Peninsula, and Montmorency county in northern Michigan.

Isabella County had the highest number of new cases per million. This was followed by St. Joseph, Lake, Marquette, Brunch, Iron, Oceana, Ionia and Delta.

The counties with the newest cases without population adjustment include Wayne (882), Auckland (674), Kent (577), McCorm (531), Ottawa (230), Genecy (188), Washtenaw (182). ), Kalamazoo (172) is included. ).

Thirty-one counties reported at least one death in the last two days. Oakland led with 13. McCorm reported 8, Kent reported 5, Wayne and Genecy reported 4, and Calhorn, Saginaw, and Ingham each reported 3.

As of Friday, the number of eligible individuals who received at least one COVID-19 vaccine increased to 61.0%.

Below is a graph showing vaccination rates by county. (Can’t you see the chart? click here.. )

As of Friday, September 10, state-wide hospitals are treating 1,479 patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases, and the ICU has 390 patients. Of those hospitalized, 27 are children and 180 are on ventilator. The weekly increase has increased since September 3, when the hospital treated 1,254 patients and 329 were in the ICU.

Of the 35,595 diagnostic tests processed on Thursday, September 9, 9.6% returned positive for SARS-CoV-2. One week ago, 9.08% were positive.

Can’t see the chart? click here..

The graph below shows new cases over the last 30 days based on the onset of symptoms. Recent figures are incomplete in this graph, as it can take up to a week or more after getting sick to see coronavirus test results.

You can recall charts for any county and hover your cursor over the bar to see the date and the number of cases.

Can’t see the chart below? click here..

The average 7-day death toll in Michigan is 20. This is a slight increase from September 3, when the average was 20 (this average is based on the date reported by MDHHS, not the actual date of death). The dead bowed in June and July, but began to sneak up in August.

In the worst case of last year, the state averaged more than 130 newly reported daily deaths. Since the vaccine became readily available, the number is well below 100.

For more information on state-wide data, please visit: MLive Coronavirus Data Page..

To find a test site near you State online test search Send an email to [email protected]Or call 888-535-6136 between 8am and 5pm on weekdays.

Read more on MLive:

Researchers estimate combined vaccination, innate immunity

School outbreaks are quadrupled and the overall cluster is increased by 18%

Tourism hurdles return with Delta Variant as Pure Michigan launches $ 2 million fall campaign

Employees suing Henry Ford Health System over COVID-19 vaccine obligations