Of Florida’s COVID deaths, four children the state set a record for deaths

The number of deaths from COVID-19 surges in Florida continues to grow, and so does the number of children infected with the virus.

The state confirmed 2,448 coronavirus deaths this week, including four children under the age of 16.

Florida has recorded record deaths for the third straight week, the largest surge in child deaths since the state switched to weekly reports on June 4.

However, despite the increase in deaths, the number of new infectious diseases continues to decline. The state recorded 100,012 new cases last week — about 14,300 per day. This is a 20% decrease from the previous week, the lowest number of weekly cases since late July.

Even as the number of cases decreases, daily mortality may continue to increase.It’s usually Will take a few weeks It will take several more weeks for an infected person to become infected with COVID-19, record their deaths, and be scrutinized by state and federal agencies.

Federal data, updated Thursday, show that more than 300 Floridians died of COVID-19 in the third week of August. This is a 35 percent higher peak than the worst day of the infectious wave last summer.

The peak of this delta drive wave occurred about two weeks ago, which could leave high fatalities in the coming weeks.

Hospitalizations continue to suggest that the burden on Florida hospitals has peaked.

According to data from the Department of Health and Human Services, 12,262 COVID patients were identified on Friday. This is a decrease of more than 22% compared to last week. Admission is at its lowest level since early August.

The hospital has admitted 9,905 new COVID-related cases, including 299 pediatric cases, over the past seven days.

Still, staffing remains a challenge for Florida hospitals, with nearly three out of ten reporting serious staff shortages. Almost a quarter of hospitalized COVID patients are in the intensive care unit.

The number of COVID patients at Tampa General Hospital has dropped from about 240 to 181 over the past week, with 73 in the intensive care unit. Bay Care on Thursday reported approximately 1,100 COVID-19 patients at 14 hospitals. This is about 40 percent more than at the 2020 pandemic peak.

For the third straight week, children and teens were infected at the highest rate in the state. Children and adolescents, who make up 22% of Florida’s population, make up almost one-third of new infectious diseases.

Children infected with COVID continue to arrive in record numbers at the Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital emergency room in St. Petersburg.

In August, 516 children tested positive in the hospital — up from 180 in July. The majority of them were discharged to manage their symptoms at home. The hospital has admitted about 20 children with more serious illness. About half of them are in the intensive care unit, said spokesman Ashley Roberts.

“This increase in cases across the state is disappointing, especially for many children under the age of 12 who are caring for Johns Hopkins All Children under the age of 12,” she said in a statement. rice field.

General Tampa on Thursday Interview video With pediatric doctors, nurses and specialists begging the general public to get vaccinated as a way to protect children under the age of 12 who are not yet vaccinated.

“The Delta Variant really changed the game for us because we didn’t see so many kids. Now we’re starting to see them in the ICU,” said Pediatric ICU Nurse Manager. Janet Erosory says in the video. “The family is just upset. These are normal healthy children and suddenly suffered from the disease.”

Pediatric neuropsychologist Jennifer McCain said she had never experienced as “merciless, merciless, and horrifying” as the effects of the current surge.

“You have air-hungry patients — they are out of breath and struggling,” she said. “It’s scary for adults, but imagine what it’s like for kids to experience it.”

