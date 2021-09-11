Health
Night at ICU: Alberta Healthcare Professionals Share the Reality of COVID-19 Patient Care-Edmonton
Doctors and respiratory therapists detail the night at the Edmonton ICU during the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. Raiyan Chowdhury is a critical care specialist at Royal Alexandra Hospital.
COVID-19: Alberta records 10 more deaths as hospitalization, ICU admission continues to increase
He finished his shift at ICU just hours before his interview with Global News on Friday.
“The typical story (of COVID-19 patients) is: Their symptoms started a day ago … 7 days ago.
“They are trying to deal with it at home, but things get worse like shortness of breath and they come to the emergency department. From there, it’s pretty fast.”
Chowdhury said the patients with COVID-19 he saw during the fourth wave were young and worsened more rapidly during hospitalization.
“Within 12 hours they need [five times] Their oxygen level. Then, very quickly, I put on the life support system, “he said. “When we put someone in life, we have to calm them down and often paralyze them. Then all sorts of invasive procedures follow.”
Doctors warn that healthcare system could collapse in Alberta
For example, Chowdhury said Thursday night patients need a “cardiopulmonary bypass.”
“That means we put a huge hose around people’s necks to oxygenate their blood,” he said. “They have never been involved in the healthcare system and are now facing death in their twenties and thirties. That’s sad.”
Doctors said many of the procedures were “troublesome.”
“When it’s wasted, we stop taking care of people (someone is using a ventilator) and you’re doing it to them, there’s no improvement, and there’s a continuous decline. When not, you run into a moral dilemma. Should I continue this with someone if I know they can’t get through? “
During the Chowdhury shift, a man in his 40s suffering from COVID-19 had to be returned to the ventilator after being recently removed from the ventilator. He said they asked if the patient wanted to see his parents before the hospital staff did it.
“He said,’I don’t want them in. They can be exposed and they are seniors.'”
Instead, the patient sent a text to his family. Chowdhury said the man elaborated on his parents’ funeral rights, apologized for putting them in this situation, and thanked him for giving him a wonderful life.
Cara Moffat often begins an ICU shift from a broken heart.
A registered respiratory therapist recently said he spent most of his shift with his young mother. The young mother eventually dies of COVID-19 after spending days under care.
COVID-19ICU admission blames Alberta hospitals.”The transition to endemic was premature,” Hinsho said.
“It’s a lot of regrets from patients. I think the majority of patients regret not being vaccinated,” Moffat said. “It’s like Russian roulette. Maybe your friend didn’t get sick. Maybe your uncle had a mild case of COVID. But for you? I don’t know. “
Both Chowdhury and Moffat are encouraging Albertans to be vaccinated.
“No one I knew I was vaccinated in the hospital needed significant intervention from me as an intensivist. That’s the reality,” said Chowdhury. increase.
Alberta COVID-19 surges after a long September weekend
Moffat said it was difficult to tell Albertin how serious the situation was, as most people did not have to be hospitalized in the ICU.
“We’re seeing what outsiders aren’t seeing. We’ll be your witnesses. Let’s talk about what’s really happening,” Moffat said.
“I hope Albertan will listen to these stories. They see the situation getting worse and go out and vaccinate.”
