Dallas County COVID: Officials say infants die from the virus





According to local health officials, the child had an underlying health condition.

Texas, USA — According to the Dallas County Health and Welfare Department, an infant has died of COVID-19 in Dallas County. He was seriously ill in a local hospital and had an underlying high-risk health condition, health officials said. No other details have been announced at this time. The baby was one of the 16 deaths reported on Friday. Together with their children, these ranged in age from knurled women in their thirties to Richardson men in their 100s. This brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths confirmed in the county to 4,423 since the follow-up began in March 2020. County health officials also reported 1,582 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, of which 254 are believed to be likely due to antigen testing. Since the follow-up began in March 2020, there are currently a total of 312,644 confirmed cases. There are currently 15 ICU beds available in Dallas County on Friday, according to information from the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Board. NEW: Dallas County reports 16 deaths, including a total of 1,582 new positive 2019 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 254 possible cases. pic.twitter.com/VtCqCBZMV5 — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) September 10, 2021 Tarrant County has more than 1,100 hospitalizations for 9 consecutive days According to Tarrant County Public Health, 1,163 people are currently hospitalized in Tarrant County with COVID-19. It has decreased from 1,176 the day before. The county has reported more than 1,100 hospitalizations for nine consecutive days. The county’s current 14-day average is 1,145. COVID-19 patients currently account for 24% of total bed capacity. Health officials reported a total of 1,880 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. Since the follow-up began in March 2020, there have been a total of 319,204 cases in the county. There were also 19 new deaths in the county, ranging in age from men in Fort Worth in their thirties to women in Bedford in their nineties. As of Wednesday, 2,409,004 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Tarrant County. Related: Most workplaces in the virus text require COVID-19 vaccination, including CDC and Pfizer. Over 500 hospitalizations in Collin County Health officials in Collin County said that as of Friday, 504 people were currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county, up from 484 on Thursday. The county had less than 500 hospitalizations daily from Monday to Thursday this week. According to county data, COVID-19 patients account for 19% of the total bed capacity in Collin County. There were 345 new COVID-19 cases in Collin County on Friday, according to data from the Texas Department of Health. This is down from 462 on Tuesday. County health officials do not report daily case count statistics. The county’s current 14-day average number of cases is 518, as shown by state data. A record average of 708 occurred from December 31st to January 13th. Denton County has one ICU bed currently available Denton County health officials have reported that there is one ICU bed currently available at the county hospital. There was one ICU bed on Thursday and not on Wednesday. Currently, 213 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county, up from 207 on Thursday. This is the fifth consecutive day of more than 200 COVID-19 hospitalizations. The county currently has an average of 199 hospitalizations in 14 days. Health officials reported 464 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. Since the follow-up began in March 2020, there are currently a total of 93,227 cases in the county. As of Tuesday, 207,003 people in Denton County received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 198,195 received the second dose. Related: Pop-up COVID-19 Clinic will continue throughout Dallas County this weekend State officials report more than 19,000 new cases State health officials reported 19,486 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, down from 23,700 on Thursday. In Texas, there were less than 5,000 reports daily from March 3rd to July 22nd. From that point to Friday, there are over 5,000 cases on all days except the 10th reported. The state’s current 14-day average is 14,137. This is the best since early February. The record high average was 18,915 from January 4th to 17th. State hospitalization remains above 13,000 for 20 consecutive days On Friday, state health officials reported that there are currently 13,422 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas. Since August 21, there have been more than 13,000 hospitalizations daily. A record high number of hospitalizations occurred on January 11, when there were 14,218 patients in a Texas hospital. The state currently has an average of 13,674 hospitalizations in 14 days. Related: Reportedly, only a handful of COVID deaths reported in the emergency department in northern Texas State health authorities report 214 new cases in long-term care facilities According to state health officials, 214 new COVID-19 cases were added to long-term care and livelihood support facilities on Friday. This is the third time in the last four days that more than 200 new cases have occurred at these facilities. In August, an average of 205 new cases occurred daily at these facilities. The highest monthly average was in December, when Texas had an average of 614 long-term care facilities per day. Texas Adds 125 New Daily Cases To Nursery According to Texas Health and Welfare Committee statistics, Texas day care centers reported 125 new daily cases at Texas day care centers on Friday. More than 100 cases were reported at these institutions for the 19th consecutive day. Child Care Centers should report COVID-19 cases to the Texas Health and Welfare Committee, along with preschool and after-school programs.Those cases are reported daily here.. From 19 August 2020 to 12 August 2021, childcare facilities and after-school and after-school programs reported a total of more than 200 cases three times per day, according to data from Texas Health and Human Services. .. From August 13th to September 9th this year, this has already happened 10 times. The current 14-day average is 139 new cases per day. Recently, from August 23 to September 5, these facilities had an average of 161 new cases per day, a record high.

