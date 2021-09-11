Health
Watch Live: Victoria will provide up-to-date information on the COVID-19 press conference when record incidents reach 450
Victorian authorities have provided the COVID-19 update after reporting 450 new cases of record 450, the state’s largest infectious disease leap in the last 12 months.
Health Minister Martin Foley revealed the number of COVID-19 cases in Victoria on Saturday, with 450 new infections concentrated in young, unvaccinated people.
Record-breaking cases were the most common in Victoria in 12 months, bringing the total number of active cases to 2,973.
Foley said the outbreak of Delta, which has seen a surge in infections over the past week, has disproportionately affected people under the age of 50.
According to Saturday figures, 85% of new COVID-19 cases occur in people under the age of 50.
There are 407 children under the age of 9 who test positive for COVID-19, 449 children between the ages of 10 and 19, 697 in their 20s, and 485 in their 30s.
The surge in cases was accompanied by a surge in hospitalizations, with 17 patients added to the COVID-19 hospitalization rank, bringing the total to 143.
Only 34 people need intensive care and 26 are on ventilator.
According to Foley, 89% of hospitalized patients infected with the virus were unvaccinated and 11% received a single dose.
The Victorian Ministry of Health confirmed a record number of cases on Saturday morning, stating that so far only 75 of the new cases are associated with known cases.
After 334 new cases were reported on Friday, it has shown an increase of over 100, with a significant increase in daily aggregates.
The number of delta outbreaks in Victoria has increased significantly this week to 246 on Tuesday, 221 on Wednesday and 325 on Thursday.
Concerns over the rapid spread of the virus have been heightened, following harsh predictions that up to 1,000 active cases per day could be reached by the end of September.
Among the new cases were eight from Victoria, including five from the city of Greater Geelong. All cases are linked to interactions at Metropolitan Melbourne.
Foley flagged many new cases throughout the state that were associated with construction sites and urged workers to vaccinate to end cases in this sector.
“If I had one message today, I would have to make sure that all workers, big and small in the construction industry, were in compliance with the rules.”
“The time to keep alerting in this area is over.
“The leadership of certified officers, WorkSafe inspectors, and, in fact, the sector itself, is to ensure that the surge seen in construction-related cases is over.”
Pregnant women will have priority access to the Pfizer vaccine at state-owned facilities after the 24th week of pregnancy.
Ryan Hodges, Head of Perinatal Services at Monash Health, spoke at a press conference warning about the risks associated with getting the coronavirus during pregnancy.
He emphasized the safety of the Pfizer vaccine and said more than 200,000 women in the United States and the United Kingdom received jabs.
“It doesn’t increase the risk of miscarriage, it doesn’t increase the risk of baby abnormalities or complications, it prevents serious illness,” he said.
Victorian health officials have announced many exposure sites in the area after positive cases visited locations other than Metropolitan Melbourne. These include:
- Loan Strive Ring Reserve Construction Site on September 6th
- Geelong’s Soul Pattinson Pharmacy on September 7th
- Springs Medical at Dalesford on September 8th
Anyone who visits those venues at the relevant time should be immediately tested and quarantined.
The Victorian vaccine deployment continues to be administered 39,148 times in state-owned clinics on Friday, jumping to nearly 87,000, including pharmacies and general practitioners.
Foley said 62.5% of the Victorian adult population had a single vaccination and had the opportunity to make more reservations for the system.
