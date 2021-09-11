A Detroit couple with seven children dies one day away after getting sick with COVID-19





Detroit — The family of a Detroit couple with seven children is sad after their parents have been infected with COVID-19 and died within a day. Troy and Charlotte Green have been married for 22 years and were planning to go to Florida with their seven children in August, said Troy’s sister Tiki Green. Charletta’s mother died of COVID-19 in May, and the Detroit couple spent time with their children aged 10 to 23 and planned an August vacation to mourn the loss of their loved ones, Tiki Green said. Said. “Everyone took it very hard,” she told The Detroit News on Friday. However, a few days before leaving for Orlando on August 13, Troy felt sick and decided to return to Detroit until he felt better. Charletta went on with the children and her sister, but when she arrived in Florida she also got sick, Tiki Green said. Within two days, Charletta was bedridden and taken to a hospital in the Orlando area. In Detroit, Troy was experiencing breathing problems and was getting worse day by day. He was admitted to the Detroit Receiving Hospital, Tiki Green said. They both ended up on a ventilator, first Troy on August 23 and then Charletta on August 26. She said the virus damaged Charletta’s lungs and both suffered from diabetes. Charletta was discharged from the intensive care unit with the ventilator removed and began to improve, as did the better Troy, Tiki Green said. “Troy was improving. He wasn’t out of the woods. He was on dialysis. He got better, but it was a slow and slow process,” she said. .. But in Florida, Charletta got worse. The doctor said she had a blood clot. According to Tiki Green, the children called their father and told them that their mother’s condition was deteriorating. “When he learned of her condition, he began to have chest pain and died of a heart attack,” said Tiki Green. Charlotte died on Labor Day. Troy died Tuesday at 3 am, Tiki Green said. “They (children) clasped with their mother. They (doctors) told them they did everything they could. They were able to say goodbye to her,” Tiki Green said. “My brother’s death was unexpected. It happened at midnight.” NS gofundme page Double funerals and children have begun to raise funds for the costs of covering school uniforms, school supplies, food and other needs. Their ages are 10, 13, 15, 18, 19, 21, 23. Tiki Green said her brother and his wife had planned to get the COVID-19 vaccine but couldn’t find time to do so. She said that the children of all couples covered by the vaccine have it. “The kids are at home. They are taken care of by older kids. When it comes to support, my aunt and uncle do it,” she said. “We are making sure their invoices are paid and they have food, and we take the shift and give them everything they need.” [email protected]

