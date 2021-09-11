Health
Breakthrough COVID hospitalizations in Massachusetts remain less than 30% of the total, as the state reports 1,726 new infections.
Massachusetts reported 1,726 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 new deaths on Friday.
Daily reports of new infections are still increasing, but the total number of new cases reported on Friday decreased from 2,096 new cases reported on Thursday.
Hospitalizations continue to grow, increasing to 624 people across the state, according to data from the Massachusetts Public Health Service. Of these, 168 were in the intensive care unit and 86 were intubated. Hospitalizations increased rapidly last month, reaching a pandemic minimum of 80 at the end of June and fluctuating around 620 this week.
Breakthrough cases accounted for 181 of these hospitalizations, or 29% of all hospital COVID cases. The remaining 71% are unvaccinated individuals, including those who may not have been vaccinated a second time. The proportion of breakthrough cases in hospitals was 30% last week, but then dropped to 25% before rising again. Given that Massachusetts’ overwhelming population is currently vaccinated, officials say the presence of vaccinated individuals in tests and hospitalizations is not surprising.
Dr. Eri Alper, Chief Clinical Information Officer at Worcester’s UMass Memorial Health, told MassLive about COVID patients vaccinated at the UMass Memorial Hospital. Tends to work..
“They are generally less ill and give better results than people who have not been vaccinated with COVID,” Alper said.
The 7-day average percentage positive rate for the test rose to 2.52%, which has been on the rise since it fell last week.
Overall, newly reported cases increased by about 7% last week compared to the previous week, indicating a slower weekly increase. Last week, about 10,752 new cases were reported.
New vaccinations continued and the state reported an additional 8,861 doses. Currently, about 65% (4.5 million people) of the state’s total population in 2021 are fully vaccinated, and about 67% are vaccinated at least once.
Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Shows that more than 99% of all Massachusetts residents aged 65 and over receive at least one COVID vaccine.
Study of COVID infection in United Kingdon The Pfizer–BioNTech and Oxford–AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines announced last month were effective against delta variants, but showed reduced protection over time.
according to Nature.comDvir Aran, a biomedical data scientist at the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa, confirms observations from Israel that vaccinated the population very early in the pandemic.
“We are seeing a high level breakthrough [infections] In the early vaccinated population, on the other hand, there is a strong protective effect in recently vaccinated people, especially those aged 12 to 15 years, “he said.
The data suggest that those who have previously been positive for COVID and have been vaccinated twice have the best protection against future infections.
Booster shots will be available For many at the end of September, authorities hope that the third shot will provide additional protection not only for delta mutants of the virus, but also for other mutants that are circulating or may occur. I’m out.
The 20-29 year old group continues to be a virus-positive age demographic test in both the highest proportion and the highest number. They are closely followed by a group of 30-39 years old.
Data show that COVID deaths occurring primarily occur over the age of 80.
