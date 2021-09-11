Health officials recommend flu vaccine before the flu season to prevent a “cold”

Health officials are urging people to be vaccinated against the flu prior to this year’s flu season to prevent the influx of both flus. When COVID-19 cases in the hospital.

“Our fear last year was Twindemic There are also bad seasons for COVID pandemics and the flu. Fortunately, that didn’t happen. We know we’re not so lucky this year, “said Dr. Thomas Yadeger, ICU’s medical director at the Providence Cedars Sinai Medical Center.

Last year The mildest flu season on record.. The number of people vaccinated against influenza was unprecedented, and the COVID-19 protocol was also implemented.

“The difference between this year and last year is that the children have returned to school. Many have returned to work and entertainment facilities have begun to open. Last year we were closed. Everyone people Was socially distant, masked, and due to the fear of COVID, more people went and were vaccinated than the normal number to be vaccinated. [against influenza] There was almost no flu, “said Dr. Suman Radhakrishna, chair of the infectious disease at the Dignity Health Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Yadeger said doctors have already seen an unusual number of respiratory viruses among children.

“In the last few months, we’ve seen many other respiratory viruses. We’ve seen RSV outbreaks in children, usually the winter virus, but this summer, looking elsewhere, the country. So there was a big outbreak, “he said.

Dr. Yadeger said the twin epidemic would be devastating for hospitals.

“Even in the good season of winter flu, we are always struggling to find the right bed, the right people to care for all the patients. If there is COVID-19 on it, surgery The worst-case scenario is when you cancel the flu, close the emergency room, and get medical distribution. All hospitals have plans for it, “says Yadegar.

Doctors are recommending vaccination against both COVID-19 and the flu this year.

“The best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 and the flu is to get vaccinated. COVID-19 has killed more than 600,000 people in the last 19 months, killing about 20,000 to 60,000 people each year. We already know that we want to be vaccinated against the flu. Best to protect the children around us, those under the age of 12 who cannot get the COVID vaccine. The way is to get everyone around you vaccinated. You can get the flu. “

The CDC recommends that children be vaccinated against the flu every fall, starting in the fall of 6 months of age.

According to doctors, the symptoms of influenza and COVID-19 can be very similar in vaccinated people, and testing is the only way to know both.

“The symptoms of influenza and COVID-19 are so similar that it is almost impossible to distinguish them. Therefore, if these symptoms appear, it is very important to quarantine and test for yourself. I think, “says Yadegar.

Dr. Radhakrishna said the best way to prevent the bad season of the flu is to vaccinate, keep on wearing masks, and stay socially distant.

“This is a prediction, and if people do the right thing, it won’t be a bad season. Otherwise, it can be a bad season, you can always be prepared for the worst, and vaccinations are safe. It’s one level of sex. ” Radhakrishna.

The CDC recommends that you get the flu vaccine by the end of October, before the cases begin to spread.