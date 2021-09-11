Why Federal Studies Strengthen Claims for Coronavirus Vaccine Obligations





The day after President Byden issued an extensive order to encourage American workers to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, federal health officials said that unvaccinated Americans were 11 times more vaccinated. We have released new data showing that there is a chance of dying from Covid-19. Three large studies published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday also highlighted the effectiveness of shots to prevent viral infections and hospitalization. The study emphasized the deep conviction among scientists that hesitation and rejection of vaccines prolonged the pandemic. The government’s new plan should stop the flood of infections and bring the country back to normal in the long run, some experts said in an interview. “It will radically change the current arc of surge,” said Dr. Ashish Jha, Dean of the Faculty of Public Health at Brown University. “It’s exactly what you need at the moment.”

New data may also help increase confidence in vaccines in eroded countries in unexpected reports of breakthrough infections. Between April and July, one study investigated more than 600,000 viral infections in 13 states, about a quarter of the US population. Researchers have concluded that fully unvaccinated Americans are much more susceptible to viral infections, illness, and death. Vaccine protection remained strong even after the delta mutant became dominant in the United States in the summer.People who are not fully vaccinated compared to vaccinated adults The chance was 4.5 times They are 10 times more likely to get infected, 10 times more likely to be hospitalized, and 11 times more likely to die from Covid. Cumulative data reveal that about 37 percent of Americans do not receive a single dose of the Covid vaccine, and the country cannot hope to end the pandemic, the researchers said. rice field. Cases and hospitalizations are expected to increase only when Americans move indoors to homes, schools, and offices in the fall. As a result, scientists generally welcomed the Biden administration’s active promotion of vaccination. Natalie Dean, a biostatistician at Emory University in Atlanta, says that as the virus spreads in the United States, essential vaccinations are essential to control the virus.

Still, some experts warned that it would take weeks for the outcome of the administration’s plans to be revealed. It is not clear when the new requirements will be finalized and how the Republican Party’s promised legal opposition will be filed in court. In addition, the administration said its mission would cover 100 million American workers, but no one knows how many of them have already been vaccinated. In any case, immunization is not an immediate process — at least 6 weeks for a double dose vaccine. The administration did not emphasize measures that would work faster to stop the virus. For example, masking and extensive rapid inspection. The country needs all the tools at its disposal to fend off delta variants, which are far more formidable enemies than the original version of the virus. This variant became the predominant version of the virus in the United States only in mid-July, and the results exceeded what experts predicted. Reassuring cases and hospitalizations in June increased mercilessly over the weeks, nearly ten times higher than before. About 1,500 Americans, the majority of whom are unvaccinated, die daily. Much of the misery could be prevented, a new CDC study found. An analysis of visits to 32,867 patients in nine states found that the vaccine, despite its predominance in the delta variant, was less protective against adults age 75 and older, but had an overall efficacy rate of 86 in preventing hospitalization. %was. The Moderna vaccine had the highest efficacy rate of 95%, with Pfizer-BioNTech at 80% and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at 60%. The effectiveness of shots to prevent infection decreased somewhat from 91% to 78% as the variant spread. The effectiveness rate for infection with the Moderna vaccine was 92%, compared to 77% for Pfizer-BioNTech shots and 65% for Johnson & Johnson.

Heather Scobie, a CDC epidemiologist and lead author of the largest study, said: “But most of the time, people don’t go to the hospital if they are vaccinated.” Has been updated September 10, 2021, 3:07 EST New data show that vaccine obligations protect millions of people from particularly serious illnesses and reduce pressure on the health care system, Dr. Dean said. “It also sets a precedent for other organizations to make similar decisions,” she added. New government missions include healthcare professionals, and Medicaid or Medicare-funded providers will need to impose vaccination requirements on their staff. According to experts, this is a measure that is likely to have immediate impact in most cases, as medical facilities are in a high-risk environment for infection. There is ample historical precedent in the decision to keep hospitals to specific standards. In particular, there is a historic directive to racially differentiate patients by race, Dr. Jha said. “We really lack leadership from non-mandatory health systems within our organization, and it is imperative that the president demand that patients be protected,” he added. This requirement can lead to some health care and nursing home workers, especially many near-retirement workers, leaving their jobs and exacerbating staff shortages. Dr. Nahid Badelia, founding director of the Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases Policy Research at Boston University, said that even so, there would be more benefits than would be lost by the mission. “This is an important step in getting out of the pandemic,” she said. “The very people who care for the vulnerable who come to the hospital need to be our first line of defense.”

More than half of Americans Support vaccine obligations For the workplace, but a recent poll said 87% of unvaccinated people wouldn’t get a shot Even if their employer demands they. By claiming that vaccination is a way out of the pandemic, both Trump and Biden officials have masked, tested if so many people are likely to remain unvaccinated. , Does not emphasize the importance of ventilation. Dr. Gavin Yemei, a global health expert at Duke University, said: Recently, Dr. Yamay couldn’t find a single Binax rapid test within a 100-mile radius of Durham, NC — “this is pathetic,” he said. “I was in the UK lately, where there are plenty of free home antigen tests.” Simple and inexpensive testing is essential to monitor the rise and fall of the virus. Dr. Badelia said: Make other plans. “ The Occupational Health and Safety Administration, which regulates workplace safety, requires private companies to vaccinate their employees or provide evidence of a weekly negative test.

However, weekly testing is unlikely to help delta mutants because the virus replicates quickly in the respiratory tract and the infection spreads quickly. Companies in the affected areas need to consider testing at least twice a week, Dr. Badelia said. Many public health experts said she felt “uneasy” when Americans were prompted by the administration to celebrate the summer of virus release prematurely. However, as much of the world is not yet protected from the virus, new variants could once again surge in the country. “We need to be honest about the goal of what it means to be on the other side of the pandemic phase of this crisis,” she said. “This is a once-in-a-century pandemic and we need to fix the course. That’s okay.”

