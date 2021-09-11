What’s new in Victoria Covid: 450 new cases as pregnant women’s infections increase | Australian News

After the influx of pregnant women admitted to Covid-19 last week at Monash Hospital, Victorian health officials issued an urgent warning to vaccinate pregnant women in the state.

On the day the state recorded 450 new locally acquired cases of Covid-19, Ryan Hodges, program director for women and newborns and director of obstetric services at Monash, told reporters “very worried. “. Number of pregnant women hospitalized last week They were very ill with Covid-19 and were at risk of having their baby prematurely born.

There were seven women who were hospitalized in Monash on Covid-19. According to Hodges, a Covid-19 infection means that patients are five times more likely to need to go to Monash. When you get there, you’re one-third more likely to need oxygen therapy, one-seventh more likely to enter the intensive care unit, and one-half more likely to need an emergency delivery of your baby. was. -The chance of a Caesarean section is one-half and the chances of a baby needing to give birth prematurely are one-fourth.

Hodges said patients are twice as likely to be stillborn.

“This is from the perspective of a delta variant of the coronavirus,” he said. “Seven pregnant women are hospitalized, one of whom is in the intensive care unit with a 600g baby at 24 weeks gestation. She is sick.

“There are 26 weeks” [pregnant], 28 weeks, 30 weeks. These are at very high risk of requiring extreme preterm birth, depending on the degree of infection. “

The hospital also had to take care of women in the last trimester of pregnancy, and supporters and children could not come to the hospital because they were isolated from Covid-19 and stayed at home.

“We are concerned. This is a very early stage of the next wave,” Hodges said. “And what we see is not what we saw in the last wave. This is not what we see in the flu. Influenza never hospitalizes seven sick women. This is not the case. “

Victoria allows women over the 24th week of pregnancy to receive priority reservations for the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, but it is recommended that women at any stage of pregnancy book vaccination.

Hodges urged people to book as soon as possible, saying that the overwhelming majority of women Monash was caring for were not vaccinated.

“It prevents serious illness, prevents coming to Monash, and prevents babies from being born early and being placed in our intensive care unit. Safety.

“The side effects of vaccinated pregnant women are less likely to cause fever than in the non-pregnant group. The immune defense response actually reaches the baby across the placenta. It protects the baby. “

He said that for breast-fed women, the vaccination response crosses with breast milk to protect the baby.

Of the 450 cases reported in Victoria on Saturday, only 75 were linked to existing cases. The majority of cases continue to occur in the northern suburbs of Melbourne, accounting for 70% of reported cases.

Currently, there are 143 in the hospital, 34 in the intensive care unit, and 26 in the ventilator. Eighty-nine percent of hospitalized patients have not been vaccinated and 11% have been vaccinated once.

Martin Foley, Victoria’s Minister of Health, said that 85% of the 2,793 active cases in Victoria were people under the age of 50, with the overwhelming majority of cases being unvaccinated.

There were also incidents in the western suburbs, eight reported in Victoria, but are not currently blocked.

Health officials were convinced that most of these cases were spent in Melbourne’s Metro, where the cases were likely to have been acquired. Three hotel quarantine workers were also positive, but it was more likely that the infection was in the community rather than a hotel quarantine violation, said Kate Matson, deputy director of the Department of Health.