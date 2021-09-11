Connect with us

Health

What’s new in Victoria Covid: 450 new cases as pregnant women’s infections increase | Australian News

Published

48 seconds ago

on

By

 


After the influx of pregnant women admitted to Covid-19 last week at Monash Hospital, Victorian health officials issued an urgent warning to vaccinate pregnant women in the state.

On the day the state recorded 450 new locally acquired cases of Covid-19, Ryan Hodges, program director for women and newborns and director of obstetric services at Monash, told reporters “very worried. “. Number of pregnant women hospitalized last week They were very ill with Covid-19 and were at risk of having their baby prematurely born.

There were seven women who were hospitalized in Monash on Covid-19. According to Hodges, a Covid-19 infection means that patients are five times more likely to need to go to Monash. When you get there, you’re one-third more likely to need oxygen therapy, one-seventh more likely to enter the intensive care unit, and one-half more likely to need an emergency delivery of your baby. was. -The chance of a Caesarean section is one-half and the chances of a baby needing to give birth prematurely are one-fourth.

Hodges said patients are twice as likely to be stillborn.

“This is from the perspective of a delta variant of the coronavirus,” he said. “Seven pregnant women are hospitalized, one of whom is in the intensive care unit with a 600g baby at 24 weeks gestation. She is sick.

“There are 26 weeks” [pregnant], 28 weeks, 30 weeks. These are at very high risk of requiring extreme preterm birth, depending on the degree of infection. “

The hospital also had to take care of women in the last trimester of pregnancy, and supporters and children could not come to the hospital because they were isolated from Covid-19 and stayed at home.

“We are concerned. This is a very early stage of the next wave,” Hodges said. “And what we see is not what we saw in the last wave. This is not what we see in the flu. Influenza never hospitalizes seven sick women. This is not the case. “

Victoria allows women over the 24th week of pregnancy to receive priority reservations for the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, but it is recommended that women at any stage of pregnancy book vaccination.

Hodges urged people to book as soon as possible, saying that the overwhelming majority of women Monash was caring for were not vaccinated.

“It prevents serious illness, prevents coming to Monash, and prevents babies from being born early and being placed in our intensive care unit. Safety.

“The side effects of vaccinated pregnant women are less likely to cause fever than in the non-pregnant group. The immune defense response actually reaches the baby across the placenta. It protects the baby. “

He said that for breast-fed women, the vaccination response crosses with breast milk to protect the baby.

Of the 450 cases reported in Victoria on Saturday, only 75 were linked to existing cases. The majority of cases continue to occur in the northern suburbs of Melbourne, accounting for 70% of reported cases.

Currently, there are 143 in the hospital, 34 in the intensive care unit, and 26 in the ventilator. Eighty-nine percent of hospitalized patients have not been vaccinated and 11% have been vaccinated once.

Martin Foley, Victoria’s Minister of Health, said that 85% of the 2,793 active cases in Victoria were people under the age of 50, with the overwhelming majority of cases being unvaccinated.

There were also incidents in the western suburbs, eight reported in Victoria, but are not currently blocked.

Health officials were convinced that most of these cases were spent in Melbourne’s Metro, where the cases were likely to have been acquired. Three hotel quarantine workers were also positive, but it was more likely that the infection was in the community rather than a hotel quarantine violation, said Kate Matson, deputy director of the Department of Health.

Foley has flagged the state government to discuss with the construction industry the 116 cases of Covid safety compliance currently occurring since the outbreak at the Boxhill construction site.

on the other hand, South AustraliaThe state recorded one new case of Covid-19 in a miner who flew from Sydney on Friday. Adelaide Airport has been designated as an exposure site and people there from 8:30 am to 10:30 am on Friday were told to monitor their symptoms.

South Australian Prime Minister Steven Marshall announced it from Monday The state will allow people over the age of 60 to book for Pfizer. Previously, people over the age of 60 had only access to AstraZeneca.

“It continues to be young and old,” Marshall said. “From Monday, children aged 12 to 15 and people over the age of 60 will be able to book Pfizer vaccinations at a state-owned clinic.

“It’s part of a plan to accelerate our exit from the pandemic by adding more than 60,000 new appointments starting next week.”

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2021/sep/11/victoria-covid-update-450-new-cases-as-infections-among-pregnant-women-climb

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: