What we know about pregnancy, COVID and vaccines

Pregnant women are already enough to worry without the coronavirus. However, doctors and public health officials say that the new Delta variant puts women who are pregnant or recently pregnant at a very high risk of getting sick from the virus.

The Delta subspecies, which is more contagious than other variants, is rapidly increasing the number of cases of coronavirus in the United States.

“Apart from COVID, most days there are no pregnant women in the ICU, or one or two if pregnant, only intermittently. Currently, we see more than a handful at any given time. “We are,” said Dr. Zita Swami of Duke University OB-GYN. “It’s certainly more than we expected, and we’re seeing more in the delta variant than we saw at the beginning of the pandemic.”

Swami talked to reporters this week about the risks to pregnant women and the safety of the vaccine.

Risk from Delta

Pregnant women, like anyone else in the community, are at increased risk of catching new delta variants of the coronavirus.But if they get infected with COVID-19, they High risk of developing severe symptoms According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it may send them to hospitals and intensive care units.

According to public health officials, the delta type is much more contagious than the previous virus repeat, which means that more pregnant women can be infected with the virus.

According to the CDC, “pregnancy can cause changes in the body and make it very vulnerable to respiratory viruses that cause COVID-19.”

According to the CDC, pregnant women are also at increased risk of preterm birth if they become infected with the coronavirus.

In Mississippi, state health officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said stillbirths have doubled.He said there were 72 Stillbirth since the beginning of the pandemic, Double the normal rate.

“COVID has doubled the fetal mortality rate and found that babies die in utero 20 weeks later,” Dobbs said at a press conference this week.

“We are still in the midst of a delta surge. Sadly, we’ve seen quite a few pregnant women fail to survive COVID in the last few weeks.”

He said Mississippi is investigating reports of eight pregnant women who died of the virus in recent weeks. All women were unvaccinated, Dobbs said.

About 13% of babies born to women with COVID-19 Infants test positive for coronavirus, According to the CDC data.

“Pregnant women often prioritize developing fetuses over concerns about themselves and their health. To have a healthy baby, you need to make sure that you also have a healthy mother. I try to talk to pregnant women and their families about the fact that they are, “Swamy said.

She said pregnant women should be vaccinated and they should continue to wash their hands and wear masks.

“As we know in many pregnant women, I think about 40% of births in this country occur in women as their first pregnancy. That is, 60% probably have other children at home, It means that we may take care of other children. Children in this country are now back in school, so the incidence of COVID infections is high among them, “Swamy said. I did.

vaccination

According to Duke, only about a quarter of pregnant women in the United States are vaccinated with the coronavirus.

“From a safety or efficacy standpoint, it is highly recommended that women be vaccinated as soon as possible for both mothers and babies. Given the complications associated with COVID, infections occur as pregnancy progresses. It is highly recommended that women be vaccinated as soon as possible, as they are more likely to do so, “Swamy said.

If a pregnant woman is vaccinated, she Pass that immunity to her babyAccording to a recent study at the University of Michigan.

Dr. Cosmas van de Ben of the University of Michigan Health von Boytlander Women’s Hospital said:

“This is encouraging news for pregnant people who want to be vaccinated but may still be hesitant. Studies show no evidence of harm to newborns, only benefits. “Van de Ben said in a statement.

Dukeswamy said women who are about to become pregnant should also be vaccinated.

“When a woman tried to get pregnant, there was no concern that the vaccine would affect her fertility,” she said. “There is no evidence that vaccination causes premature miscarriage.”

Swami also dismissed the myth that vaccines can cause infertility. “There was no concern about the vaccine itself for infertility. This is one of the important myths that vaccines can cause infertility in women and men. There is no evidence. The vaccine is infertility. There is no scientifically or biologically plausible reason to cause the disease, “she said.

There are no signs that the vaccine could harm a developing foetation, Swami said.

She said obstetricians do not recommend one vaccine to pregnant women under the age of 50 over other vaccines. “In general, women under the age of 50, including almost all pregnant women, are advised to consider the risks and benefits of the J & J vaccine.”

Women over the age of 50 should be vaccinated with a 2-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccine due to the low risk of blood clots from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Newborn protection

Newborn babies cannot wear masks or be vaccinated, but they can catch the coronavirus.

“Masks are recommended only for years or after birth, so you should avoid using masks for newborns, which can raise other potential concerns,” Swami said.

“Make sure you’re using a strategy you’ve called cocoons in the past. Enclose your baby in protection. Make sure someone around your baby is vaccinated and you’re vaccinated. If not, you can be sure that you are thinking about keeping a distance and that you are using the same method by wearing a mask and doing hand hygiene around your baby, “she said.