Request for fake COVID-19 vaccine exemption letter causes “disappointment” to doctors





Sun Peaks (NEWS 1130) — Inland British Columbia doctors are asking people to stop requesting letters that they are not immune to COVID-19. He said, “I’m not ready to commit a scam so someone can.

Avoid vaccines. “ A letter from Dr. Schoen Berkeley, who works at the Sunpeaks Health Center, was posted online Wednesday because “the number of patient calls has been steadily increasing” since BC announced the vaccine card. It starts with saying that there are clear (but few) reasons for exemption. People under the age of 11, those who have been vaccinated for another disease in the last two weeks, and those who have had a severe allergic reaction to the first injection. “If a patient requests a tax exemption letter and does not meet any of the above criteria, the doctor is required to write a medical law letter equivalent to fraud.

crime. Doctors can be prosecuted, fined, and lose their license to practice fraudulent drugs, “he wrote. Related video: Another issue that causes “disappointment” and encourages publicization of his thoughts is the number of people he says are dissatisfied with being “mandated” to get a jab. He points out that such an obligation does not currently exist. “It may be something that goes through the courtroom to be finalized. But here’s the idea. When you get in the car, wear a seatbelt, keep the speed limit and stop at the red light. Are these “mandatory” (actually legal) things brought in to reduce the chances of a driver, his family, neighbors, and the community dying in a car accident, “he writes. .. “The obligation of the Covid vaccine reduces the chances of you, your family, your neighbors, and the community dying from Covid. Simple.” Related: Unvaccinated COVID-19 patients, especially in the interior, burdening BC hospitals He goes on to say that the vaccine is safe and more effective than any currently available treatment to prevent serious illness or death. “I guess for perfection, but you don’t even have to deal with this, but chloroquine and ivermectin don’t work for Covid. Concise and simple.” Related: The majority of unvaccinated ICU cases in British Columbia Berkeley explains that doctors continue treatment regardless of whether patients are immunized, but some precautions are taken when examining them directly. “For clarity, we are not’mandatory’to see patients directly. This is not some form of “punishment”. We are only trying to protect unvaccinated staff and other patients. “ He ends by repeating his hope that everyone who can be vaccinated will do so. September 8-Character-dr.barclay



