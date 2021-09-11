Pa. The number of cases of COVID continues to increase, but the proportion is low.Lee High Valley Regional News





Harrisburg, PA-The summer resurgence of coronavirus cases continues in Pennsylvania, but at a lower rate than in recent weeks. State health officials have reported more than 19,000 new COVID cases in the last seven days. That’s an increase of about 1,000 from the previous week. But that’s less than the previous weekly increase, which was over thousands. The state-wide positive rate for the week of August 27-September 2 was 8.2%. Daily hospitalizations are over 2,000, well below the winter peak of 6,000. Viral deaths are also on the rise. The state has reported an additional 37 deaths in the last 24 hours, with the state’s death toll reaching 28,535. According to the State Department, 74,905 COVID-19s have so far lived in licensed nursing homes and personal care homes, with 16,020 among employees, a total of 90,925, and 1,616 different facilities in all 67 counties. doing. Of the total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 14,012 have occurred in residents of long-term care or personal care facilities. According to the State Health Department, about 30,460 cases of all cases occur among health care workers. Vaccine highlights As of Thursday, Pennsylvania ranks fifth among all 50 states in terms of total doses administered, according to the CDC. As of Thursday, 66.8% of Pennsylvania over the age of 18 have been fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. According to the State Department, vaccine providers received a total of 12.3 million vaccine doses as of Friday, including an additional dose of 51,322 approved for immunocompromised people. 6,040,960 people have been fully vaccinated, with 20,950 vaccinations since Thursday, with a seven-day moving average of more than 14,700 people per day. All Pennsylvanians over the age of 12 are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.People can use Vaccine finder To find a COVID-19 vaccine provider.

