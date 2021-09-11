Here’s how the risk of death from COVID-19 increases if you’re not vaccinated: CDC





A new US study published on Friday COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Vaccines are highly effective against hospitalization and death, even if highly contagious delta mutants dominate the country. One study followed more than 600,000 COVID-19 cases in 13 states from April to mid-July. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the surge in deltas in early summer meant that unvaccinated people were 4.5 times more likely to be infected than fully vaccinated, more than 10 times more likely to be hospitalized, and 11 times more likely to die. “Vaccination works,” CDC director Rochelle Walensky said at a White House briefing Friday. “This is what matters. We have the scientific tools we need to turn the corner of this pandemic.” However, as previous data have shown, protection against coronavirus infection is slightly delayed. It was 91% in spring, but 78% in June and July. The so-called “breakthrough” cases of complete vaccination accounted for 14% of hospitalizations and 16% of deaths in June and July, about twice as many as earlier this year. The increase in these percentages is not surprising. No one says the vaccine is perfect, and health experts warn that as more Americans get vaccinated, they will, of course, make up the majority of cases. Walensky said Friday that more than 90% of people in US hospitals suffering from COVID-19 have not been vaccinated. The CDC published two studies on Friday suggesting that protection for the elderly is weakening. A study of COVID-19 hospitalizations in nine states in the summer found that 76% of people aged 75 and over were protected, compared to 89% in all other adults. In addition, at five veterans’ medical centers, COVID-19 protection against hospitalization was 95% for ages 18-64, compared to 80% for ages 65 and older. The changes seen over time may be due to weakened immunity in people who were first vaccinated months ago, because the vaccine is not very strong against Delta, or in many countries. It’s not clear if it’s because of abandoning masks and other precautions Delta has begun to spread. However, US health officials will review this latest real-world data when deciding whether at least some Americans need a booster and how soon after the last dose. Next week, a Food and Drug Administration adviser will publicly discuss Pfizer’s application and offer a third shot.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.masslive.com/coronavirus/2021/09/heres-how-much-higher-your-risk-of-death-from-covid-19-is-if-you-are-unvaccinated-cdc.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos