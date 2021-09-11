“Unprecedented”: More Pregnant Alberts Landing in ICU at COVID-19

Article content
The fourth wave of COVID-19 is sending more unvaccinated pregnant women to the ICU in Alberta than was seen during the previous pandemic wave.
Dr. Dina Hinshaw, Chief Medical Officer of Health, said six pregnant women due to COVID-19 infection in August compared to seven women who went to the ICU with the virus in the first year of the pandemic. Albertin said he needed treatment in the ICU. All were unvaccinated.
She explained that pregnant women are at increased risk of being severely ill with the new coronavirus and can also affect the foetation.
“In the six cases we saw last month, COVID had a serious impact not only on parental health, but also on child health. Preterm births occurred five times in 29 weeks,” said Hinshaw.
“If you are pregnant, trying to get pregnant, or have recently given birth, get both doses of COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible to provide you and your family with the best possible precautions. “
Dr. Eliana Castillo of the University of Calgary states that the impact of the pandemic on pregnant women during this fourth wave is “unprecedented.” She explained that the epidemic delta mutant is attacking pregnant women more strongly than previous strains.
“We now know that COVID-19 infection during pregnancy increases the likelihood of admission to hospitals and intensive care units,” said Cumming School of Medicine clinical practice, which helped lead a national study on COVID. Associate Professor Castillo said. -19 years old and pregnant woman.
“The number of pregnant women infected with COVID-19 and developing symptoms severe enough to go to the emergency room has increased dramatically … Delta variants have seen more than half of the new ones in a few weeks. But (among pregnant women) the case felt sick enough to go to the hospital. “
According to Castillo, she was admitted to the ICU with zero pregnant Albertan who was fully immune to COVID-19.
She explained that doctors understand the anxieties surrounding COVID-19 in some pregnant women, but national and international figures indicate that the vaccine is safe for both pregnant women and their children. is showing. NS Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Registry Of the more than 155,000 pregnant women who received the jab, the vaccine was found to be safe for those who are pregnant or are about to become pregnant.
“In general, when you get pregnant, everything is full of fear. In general, we always tell pregnant mothers that the best way to protect ourselves is to put nothing in our body. I said, “said Castillo.
“COVID-19 mRNA vaccines do not cause birth defects. We know this. We have seen this … These COVID-19 vaccines are the baseline risk of miscarriage in all pregnant women. There is enough data to show that it does not increase. “
Castillo added that the protection from the vaccine could be passed on to the baby, but the foetation itself was not exposed to the vaccine.
She added that COVID-19 has been shown to nearly double the risk of preterm birth. As a result, the risk of developmental problems in the baby is increased and it is more likely that treatment in the neonatal intensive care unit will be required.
Several media outlets reported on Friday that a pregnant woman in Alberta died of COVID-19. Alberta Health said Friday that it was unable to confirm these reports because of the patient’s confidentiality obligations.
