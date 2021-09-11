Covid Jab for 12-15 Years “Set to Start in Weeks” | Vaccines and Immunization

Plans for Covid vaccination between the ages of 12 and 15 have been announced by the government this week across the UK, and a mass vaccination program will begin in schools within two weeks. Observer It is said.

A new proposal for the Covid Booster program will also be announced on Tuesday, but in opposition from some Tory lawmakers, the minister will step back from planning a Covid passport in a limited environment such as a nightclub. It seems possible.

Vaccination of children is expected to begin on September 22nd. NHS leaders are understood to have been briefed on the plan after being told that the school was ready to introduce the program. This movement is Review by Chief Medical Officer (CMO) All four countries led by Chris Whitty.

When asked to confirm the plan health Sources said the minister had not received final advice from the CMO and did not want to judge them in advance.

Last week, the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI) received children Minor health benefits From a mass vaccination campaign, it did not consider the potential benefits to children’s education. Some Tory lawmakers said they would oppose vaccination of children without clear medical and scientific evidence and without a green light from the CMO. Tonight’s sources have shown that the government may be opposed to the idea of ​​a vaccine passport, despite last week showing that Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden is making strong progress. Vaccine passports will be introduced in Scotland next month.

Ministers may confirm that booster jabs can be promoted for adults who have received additional vaccinations in parallel with large-scale promotional campaigns. They were waiting for guidance from JCVI. Study at the University of Southampton I would like to report on the safety of the third jab.

Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth said: The decision to jab a child is a matter of course for medical professionals, and we expect the CMO to give an overview of the next steps soon. The NHS is under intense pressure, so this week the minister needs to ensure that the infrastructure, including primary care and health visitors, is in place to expedite these important next vaccination stages. I have. “

Meanwhile, clinical trials of next-generation vaccines that may protect against mutants are underway. A version of the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine aimed at protecting from both the beta and the original Wuhan strain has been tested and the first results are expected to be in the fall, perhaps next month. According to the government, the best analysis shows that the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine is 96% effective and the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine is 92% effective in preventing hospitalization after two doses.

Ministers confirmed last week that immunocompromised individuals would be offered a third primary dose. This is separate from the booster program. Those who needed a third single dose had insufficient protection from the second dose.

Write in ObserverGabriel Scully, a visiting professor at the University of Bristol and a member of an independent group of sage scientists, said the government provided “insufficient” public messaging to improve ventilation and anti-Covid such as high-quality face masks. He criticizes that he has not introduced any measures.

“Government and its officials argue that Covid should be considered similar to the flu and we need to” learn to live with it. ” This anxiously persistent and flawed approach ignores the dangerous and evolving nature of the virus, “he writes. He says buildings need to be remodeled to improve ventilation and the general public should be encouraged to wear properly designed masks to protect the building and others. ..

Jonathan Ashworth: “Inpatients are increasing and high levels of the virus are in circulation, so vaccination needs to be further promoted.” Photo: British Parliament / Jessica Taylor / Pennsylvania

“Messaging is often aimed at shifting responsibility to the individual. Point your finger at obese people, those who are reluctant to vaccinate, or those who are unlucky enough to have a serious underlying illness. So, being cautious is no substitute for what has been lacking. An effective strategy for getting the virus. It is under control. “

Paul Hunter, a professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia, said he believed that the Covid wave was probably a thing of the past. “A significant proportion of unvaccinated people are already infected, protected as if they were double-stabbed, and perhaps even better protected from serious illness,” he said. “So we’re probably very close to the endemic equilibrium. This can be seen by looking at the current geographic distribution of cases. The municipalities with the highest incidence are generally compared until recently. It is a local government that has escaped lightly.

“I’m not sure, but I don’t think there will be a significant increase in cases as schools return or colleges begin their semester in a few weeks.”

However, he said he was nervous about the increase in hospitalized people and the potential flu epidemic during the winter. “Most epidemiologists like me think this year will be a bad year because they haven’t had the flu for more than 18 months and their immunity is weakened.” It could put considerable pressure on the NHS. He added that having the flu and Covid sick at the same time could double the risk of death.

Linda Bauld, a behavioral scientist at the University of Edinburgh, said the infection is showing signs of leveling off, but as it happened in Scotland, the new semester in the UK could rise.