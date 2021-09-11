Soaring COVIDs Across the County | News, Sports, Work

By DEAN NEJOHNSON

Lisbon — COVID-19 numbers have begun to rise again in Columbiana County, almost doubling this week from a week ago.

According to Columbiana County Health Department figures, there were 250 new cases between August 25 and September 1, with an average of 35.7 cases per day. Between September 1st and September 9th, there were 418 new cases in the county.

Looking from Friday to Friday, September 3rd to September 10th, the county increased by 461 cases, averaging 65.8 for 7 days and 296 cases 7 days ago. Since the pandemic began, there have been a total of 10,738 cases in the county.

The current total number of cases per day is about the same as when the vacation in November 2020 and the surge in cases in January. Health Commissioner Wes Vince said that if this were to go again, it would still be a long way to reach the peak of the surge, but this time vaccinations are available and in many cases vaccinations are available. He believes it may not be necessary.

In areas of 13 counties, including Columbiana County, hospitalizations have skyrocketed from about 400 to 600 in just 12 days. The county experienced one recent death associated with the coronavirus on August 31, bringing the county to a total of 237.

In addition, those who take the test are more likely to test positive. The positive rate in Columbiana County was 11.7 percent of those who underwent a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test.

This time, the Department of Health reports that there are more cases involving children. About 25% of new cases are minors under the age of 18. The reopening of the school raises concerns and raises many questions from parents. A letter was drafted to provide parents with information about how long someone needs to be quarantined because they were exposed to a person infected with COVID-19.

One option is to stay home for at least 14 days after the last contact with the person. Second, I’ve been at home for at least 10 days and have no symptoms. The third option is to return 7 days after the last exposure, but only if there is evidence of negative test results from tests performed 5 days after the exposure.

However, fully vaccinated persons or students who were last vaccinated at least 14 days ago do not need to be quarantined.

Laura Faus, a spokesman for the Department of Health, said anyone over the age of 12 was eligible for vaccination at this point.

The Columbiana County Health Department continues to support a public consulting group hired in Ohio for tracking, but there is some outstanding work. Some residents may not receive a call immediately or may receive a text warning that they have been exposed and should monitor their symptoms and in some cases quarantine.

Faus said it’s important for sick people to stay home, even if they think they’re just having a cold. Currently, there are cases of other infectious diseases such as hand-foot-and-mouth disease and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in the county.

The health department continues to work with schools to get students to school.

“Communities need to understand how hard schools, nurses, staff and coaches are working to get students to school.” Vins said.

More people are vaccinated, but county vaccination rates are well below Ohio, which is below the national average. As of Friday, 41.28 percent of the county’s population had begun the vaccination process. This includes 73.3 percent of 65-69 people. 80.4 percent of those 70-74. 75.9% aged 75-79 and 76.2% aged 80 and over.

Throughout the state, 56.94 percent of residents over the age of 12 have been vaccinated.

Although many are hesitant to vaccinate, Vins is unable to have 20 years of data to support vaccines for new viruses, and the technology behind mRNA vaccines is much better than coronavirus. He said he would go back. Vins said the same technology is being used for the Ebola vaccine. He wants people to listen to those who have been hospitalized for COVID-19. They later say they wanted to be vaccinated.

“This technology is very successful.” Vins said. “Overwhelmingly vaccinated people have less symptoms and avoid the necessary hospitalizations and deaths. This is a good vaccine.”

