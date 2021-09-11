The Main CDC reports 581 new virus cases and two more deaths





The Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday reported 581 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths as the pandemic summer surge threatened to continue into the fall. Meanwhile, Maine officials are currently tracking 14 individual outbreaks in public schools, confusing the start of the school year just two weeks ago. Saturday hospitalizations remained high at 184, compared to a total of 192 patients on Friday at COVID-19’s Maine hospital. New data increased the 7-day average for new cases to 348.4 and the 14-day average to 366.4. Both averages have risen steadily since early July. Cumulative COVID-19 cases in Maine increased to 80,510 on Saturday. Of these, 57,751 have been confirmed by testing and 22,759 are considered possible cases of COVID-19. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 961 people have died of COVID-19 in Maine. No information was available from the main CDC about those who were reported dead on Saturday. School outbreaks appear to be steadily increasing, with countless reports of further outbreaks of high school football games being canceled, not counted in state data. On Thursday, President Biden announced plans to require more than 100 workplace employees to be vaccinated or tested weekly to contain COVID-19. This requirement is expected to cover approximately 100 million American workers and will be enforced through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. The Portland City Council has also expressed support for returning the city to indoor mask mandates, but will not vote on the bill until Monday. By Saturday morning, Maine had given 858,707 people the final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of the population aged 12 and over who are currently vaccinated, 72.51 percent are fully vaccinated. As of Friday, Maine recorded 2,258 “breakthrough” cases that occurred when a fully vaccinated person was infected with COVID-19. Unvaccinated people are still the majority of cases, and if infected with COVID-19, they are very likely to develop more serious cases. As of Saturday, by county, Androscoggin: 9,054, Aroostook: 2,784, Cumberland: 19,040, Franklin: 1,602, Hancock: 1,832, Kennebeck: 7,530, Knox: 1,425, Lincoln: 1,316. There were 4,012 and 8,479 coronavirus infections in Oxford. Penobscot, Piscataquis 838, Sagadahoc 1,619, Somerset 2,837, Wald 1,751, Washington 1,141, York 15,250. By age, 19.5% of patients were under 20 years old, 18.3% were in their 20s, 15.3% were in their 30s, 13.3% were in their 40s, 14.1% were in their 50s, 10.1% were in their 60s, and 5.3% were in their 70s. 4.2% were over 80 years old. Of the 184 patients infected with COVID-19 at a hospital in Maine on Saturday, 71 received intensive care and 36 were on ventilator. According to Johns Hopkins University, there were 224.1 million known cases of COVID-19 and more than 4.6 million deaths worldwide late Saturday afternoon. There were 40.9 million cases and 659,558 deaths in the United States. ” Previous As the deadline approaches, the panel will not provide details for redrawing the maine constituency Next ”

